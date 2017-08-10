Author KR Ashbeck’s Newly Released “Lupus The Heavenly Wolf” Is the Story of the Great White Wolf That Clothed Adam and Eve

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Lupus The Heavenly Wolf” from Christian Faith Publishing author KR Ashbeck is the tale of the Great White Wolf Lupus. Lupus was a beautiful and good animal that had such a strong faith in God that God created a special place in heaven for him.

“Lupus The Heavenly Wolf”: the story of the Great White Wolf that Clothed Adam and Eve. “Lupus The Heavenly Wolf” is the creation of published author, KR Ashbeck. KR Ashbeck is an avid skywatcher and gardener as well as a relatively good tinkerer. She is a lover of Renaissance architecture, classic literature, Bossa Nova, cats, and all things sciency. When away from her desk or photo darkroom, she is likely to be found trekking fields, forests, and parks with a vintage film camera in hand. KR is an ardent admirer of Mozart, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Monet, Sherlock Holmes, Ansel Adams, and God (although not in that order).

“Who was this beast whom God himself selected as a price for sin? Surely, the animal must have been both beautiful and good. We journey with this magnificent creature, a great white wolf named Lupus, as he engages in the love of God.” –KR Ashbeck

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KR Ashbeck’s new book tells the tale of the Great White Wolf Lupus and his Faith.

After the Fall, the Lord made garments of skin for Adam and Eve. It was the price of sin. God Himself selected the beast from which the garments were made. It was a beautiful and good animal.

This is the story of the Great White Wolf Lupus. Lupus learns God is all-knowing, all-loving, and fully trustworthy. God rewards the faith of Lupus by creating a special place for him in the heavens.

View a synopsis of “Lupus The Heavenly Wolf” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Lupus The Heavenly Wolf” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Lupus The Heavenly Wolf”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/07/prweb14554678.htm