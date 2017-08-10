Author Mouhannad Moses’ Newly Released “America, Jesus, and Me the Refugee: I was a Refugee and I have a Testimony to Share” Is a Gripping Story of an Iraqi Christian

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“America, Jesus, and Me the Refugee: I was a Refugee and I have a Testimony to Share” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mouhannad Moses is the moving testimonial of an Iraqi Christian minister and refugee, who finds a path to faith and peace in a new land.

“America, Jesus, and Me the Refugee: I was a Refugee and I have a Testimony to Share” is the creation of published author, Mouhannad Moses, an Iraqi Christian Minister who immigrated to the United States as a religious refugee.

“Probably the most difficult decision in my life was whether or not to get married. Well, I am happy to say that I eventually made the right choice and married a wonderful woman. Though there was another difficult decision that I made earlier in life: it involved a divorce, but not from a wife. I divorced Islam, the religion of my childhood, and I thought that I was now free as I embraced atheism in my early adulthood.” – Mouhannad Moses

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mouhannad Moses’ new book tackles a sensitive political issue from the perspective of a person who lived the experience. Mouhannad Moses grew up as a muslim in Iraq, however, corruption in the government and personal issues with Islam formed Moses into a cynical man. This all changed after the author converted.

Mouhannad wasn’t just adopting a new faith, but divorcing his old life under Islam. This was the religion the author raised under and separating from it was difficult, only made worse by Iraq’s political condition. Moving to Damascus, Syria to spread Christianity the author eventually left for America.

View a synopsis of “America, Jesus, and Me the Refugee: I was a Refugee and I have a Testimony to Share” on YouTube.

