Contact Center Analytics Market Worth 1,483.6 Million USD by 2022

Contact center analytics market categorizes the global market by component as software and services, by application as log management, risk and compliance management, real-time monitoring and reporting, workforce management and customer experience management, by region.”

Seattle, WA — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — The major driving factor for this market remains high demand for better customer experience management solutions which can provide 360o view of customer data and enable companies to gain crucial insights into this data to enhance customer experience. Proliferation of cloud computing, growing demand for speech and text analytics solutions, and increased compliance requirements are other key drivers fuelling the growth of contact center analytics market.

Customer experience management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Customer experience analytics aggregates customer interactions, transactions, feedback, and agent data to provide an end-to-end picture of the customer journey. It can provide multiple avenues for customer experience management through customer analytics. Contact centers can leverage from contact center analytics by integrating and analyzing customer data from multiple channels and utilize generated insights to improve their contact center operations and find new opportunities to engage and serve their customers. Some of the major opportunities include automatically assigning a reason for all customer contacts based on speech, text, desktop and transaction analytics. Further, predictive analytics capabilities enable contact centers to detect and analyze cross-channel behavior patterns, facilitate pre-empt future calls, and reduce customer effort.

The on-demand deployment model to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The contact center analytics market by deployment model has been segmented as on-premises and on-demand. The on-demand contact center analytics solutions are cloud-based deployment of contact center analytics solutions and provide benefits, such as cost control, resource pooling, and less implementation time. This, in turn, is expected to help the on-demand deployment model to record a high growth rate during the forecast period.

