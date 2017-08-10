DrugDev and SCRS Present Educational Webinar on How to Develop an Efficient and Compliant Clinical Trial Start-Up Process

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Part of SCRS Good Clinical Practice (GCP) series, August 15 webinar features DrugDev experts in ensuring smooth, efficient startup for sponsors and sites

DrugDev and the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) will host a new educational webinar to demonstrate how Good Clinical Practice (GCP) can be used throughout the site activation process with an emphasis on feasibility, contracts, and site documents. In addition the webinar will discuss the importance of GCP compliance, how sites are affected by GCP during selection and activation, and common site mistakes that can be avoided.

In 1997 the FDA ratified 13 laws for establishing GCP during clinical trials, endorsing ethics practices that had been evolving since the Nuremberg Code in 1947. As a result GCP has been the standard guide for conducting clinical trials for sponsors, sites, and investigators ever since.

SCRS Webinar: How to Develop an Efficient and Compliant Start-Up Process



Webinar Date: August 15, 2017



Time: 12:00-1:00 PM ET



Presenters: Chibuzor Ebhogiaye, SiteStart Lead, DrugDev; Angel Mann, Product Support Specialist, DrugDev



Registration: Register Here



(Free for SCRS members, $79.00 for non-members)

At the conclusion of the webinar attendees will be able to:



Understand how sites are affected by GCP

Identify how organizations can manage GCP during the activation process

Learn common site mistakes and how to overcome them

Understand the importance of GCP compliance during site activation

About the Presenters



Chibuzor Ebhogiaye is a lead with the SiteStart team in DrugDev’s London office. She is focused on site identification, site management and contract management services. She developed a love for clinical trials during an internship at Roche and has worked in the industry ever since. Chibuzor is passionate about building relationships and sharing best practices between sites and sponsors to create a smoother trial process.

Angel Mann has a thorough knowledge and understanding of clinical trials and study startup. She is experienced in building a strong foundation for an efficient trial by communicating with sponsors and sites about their specific needs, and then setting up and maintaining project-related systems, dashboards, and templates. Angel earned a B.S. in Neuroscience from Temple University.

About SCRS



SCRS is a global trade organization founded in 2012 which represents over 4,000 research sites in over 45 countries. SCRS’ mission is to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community for greater site sustainability. SCRS has become an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Sites and the companies that sponsor or support the work conducted at clinical research sites will benefit from membership and partnership. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community and collaborate with the global experts in site sustainability. Visit MySCRS.org.

About DrugDev



DrugDev, a QuintilesIMS company, helps the world do more trials through industry-wide collaboration, standardization and a beautiful technology experience. DrugDev Spark™, the unified clinical operations suite, is comprised of proven solutions used by 85 sponsors and CROs on nearly 2,000 clinical trials to transform the quality and efficiency of clinical trials from startup through closeout. DrugDev Spark is powered by the DrugDev Golden Number, the award-winning universal identifier for global site facilities and investigators used by TransCelerate and the Investigator Databank. Learn why 9 of the top 10 sponsors and 4 of the top 5 CROs trust DrugDev by scheduling a demo of DrugDev Spark at drugdev.com.

