ELEVATE Acquires Laborlink

ELEVATE, the leading business risk and sustainability solutions provider, has acquired Laborlink, including all technology and related business activities, from California-based nonprofit Good World Solutions.

Laborlink is a mobile platform that establishes a two-way communication channel for workers to share their viewpoints in real-time, and for organizations to have clear visibility of worker well-being in their supply chains. Since 2010, Laborlink technology has been deployed in 16 countries and has reached over 1,000,000 workers worldwide.

“The integration of Laborlink technology into our portfolio and assessment process will drive further innovation into the responsible sourcing audit paradigm,” said Ian Spaulding, Chief Executive Officer, ELEVATE. “We’re excited to incorporate Laborlink into the ELEVATE Responsible Sourcing Standard audit and into our customers’ specific audit protocols. We plan to roll out Laborlink’s worker survey and grievance helpline solutions in all audits we perform within one year.”

“Transferring our people and technology to ELEVATE allows us to reach new levels of scale and impact,” said Beth Holzman, Acting Executive Director of Good World Solutions. “Embedding Laborlink and worker engagement into ELEVATE’s 12,000+ audits per year will ensure worker voice is integral to business success. This partnership will make worker engagement supported by technology a central part of auditing, self-assessment, capacity-building and supplier ownership processes.”

The entire Laborlink team from Good World Solutions has joined ELEVATE, and will continue to implement existing programs and scale Laborlink within ELEVATE’s responsible sourcing program. This includes Heather Franzese, Executive Director and co-founder of Good World Solutions, Beth Holzman and Ryan Whitney – who will all continue to lead the Laborlink product and its enhancement as part of the wider ELEVATE portfolio.

About ELEVATE

ELEVATE is the leading business risk and sustainability solutions provider. We deliver improved organizational performance through sustainability and supply chain assessment and auditing, consulting, program management and analytics. We shape the industry with our innovative solutions to complex problems, by designing and implementing customized programs and technology that provide complete insight into risk and improve supply chain and sustainability performance. ELEVATE is headquartered in Hong Kong, and the company’s 400 employees oversee work in over 110 countries through dedicated offices in Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam.

About Laborlink

Laborlink technology was developed by Good World Solutions, an organization recognized as Best Social Enterprise by Ethical Corporation’s Responsible Business Awards. Used to improve workers’ lives, the Laborlink award-winning platform increases transparency in global supply chains, making workers the agents of their own development and giving companies information they need to source responsibly. Since 2010, Laborlink has reached more than 1 million workers in the supply chains of major apparel and electronics companies in 16 countries.