FirstService Residential Expands Its New York City Management Portfolio

40 Condominiums, Cooperative and Rental Properties Added in First Half of 2017

FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, announced that the firm was selected to serve as property manager for 40 condominium, cooperative and rental buildings in New York City during the first six months of 2017. Clients range from newly-constructed, ultra-luxury condominiums to pre-war cooperatives and boutique rental properties.

“We are pleased to have been chosen to manage such a diverse collection of buildings and close the first half of the year on such a strong note,” said Dan Wurtzel, president, FirstService Residential New York. “Adding 40 new properties to our portfolio is a testament to FirstService Residential’s commitment to continuously add value, while delivering an outstanding lifestyle experience with a personal touch, to each and every resident served by our talented team of management professionals.”

FirstService Residential and its leadership team have been a part of New York City’s property management industry for 30 years. The company’s resources and capabilities enable it to offer exclusive financial, insurance, energy and other programs that deliver real value to a property’s bottom line.

The properties added to its portfolio include the following:

MANHATTAN



34 West 17th Street Condominium



69 East 125th Street



101 Wall Street Condominium



151 East 78th Street



212 Fifth Avenue Condominium



221 West 77th Street



225 Rector Place



The Shephard, 275 West 10th Street Condominium



385 First Avenue Condominium



389 East 89th Street Condominium



443 Greenwich Street Condominium



604 West 178th Street



Collect Pond House, 366 Broadway



The 15 East 11 Condominium, 15 East 11 Street



The Beekman Residences Condominium, 5 Beekman Street



The Inkwell Condominium, 520 West 45th Street



The Sorting House Condominium, 318-322 West 52nd Street



Two Ten West 77 Condominium, 210 West 77th Street

BROOKLYN



51 Jay Street Condominium



500 Waverly Condominium, 500 Waverly Place



The 610 Warren Street Condominium, 610 Warren Street



781 Metropolitan Avenue



1209 DeKalb Avenue



Atlantic Yards, 461 Dean Street



Contello Towers, 2015 Shore Parkway and 2740 Cropsey Avenue



Oceana Condominium No. Twelve, 55 Oceana Drive East



Oceana Condominium No. 50, 50 Oceana Drive West



One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium, 360 Furman Street



The 190 South 1st Street Condominium



The 251 First Street Condominium, 251 First Street



The Boerum Condominium, 265 State Street



The Nevins Condominium, 319 Schermerhorn Street



The Williamsberry Condominium, 338 Berry Street and 79 South 5th Street

QUEENS



41-28/41-34 55th Street



83-55 Austin Street



Balfour Owners Corp., 112-20 72nd Drive



Flushing Commons, 138-35 39th Avenue and 38-18 Union Street



Illinois Owners Inc., 67-25 Clyde Street



Sunnyside Bliss Condominium, 43-33 48th Street



The Penelope Condominium, 61-03/61-05 39th Avenue

About FirstService Residential



FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

