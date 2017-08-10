Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market Transportation Segment Continues to Lead Market

MarketResearchReports.biz has announced the addition of a new market study to its repository, titled “Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market 2017-2021.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — The report predicts the global market for wind turbine bearing to grow at an impressive CAGR of 4.27% between the period from 2017 and 2021. Hydraulic press machines are used extensively for stamping, coining, blanking, and embossing, in the metal forging industry, thus boosting their demand. These machines also find their use in metal extrusion and metal fabrication processes, driving the market.

The report provides a thorough study with detailed reports of the historical market performance, current trends, and future prospects of the global hydraulic press machine market. The high demand for fabricated metals from the automotive sector is expected to boost the global demand for hydraulic press machines. The continuously growing demand for vehicles across the world is also behind the growth of the hydraulic press machine market. Since hydraulic press machines offer advantages such as high production, reduced labor costs, and versatility in fabrication, their future demand is also assured, creating positive outlook for this market. In addition to this, the introduction of user-friendly interfaces for these machines, which has resulted in enhanced operational efficiency and safety of operators during the manufacturing process, is driving the growth prospects of the market.

The global hydraulic press machine market is segmented on the basis of end user, into transportation and general machinery. Of these, the transportation segment led in 2016 and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years owing to a heightened demand for bulk goods transportation, low carbon footprint, and better fuel economy. By geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific not only held the maximum shares of the market in 2016, but it is anticipated that the region will be in leading position throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for automobiles, electronic goods, and general machineries is expected to boost the region's growth in the market.

The global hydraulic press machine market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and international players, making the market highly competitive. However, the local and several regional vendors find it difficult compete with big international brands in terms of features, quality, functionalities, and services. Some of the vendors operating in the market are Hare Press, DAKE, Beckwood Press, Jier Machine Tool, Greenerd, ENERPAC, Kojima Iron Works, Sculer, LASCO, Jiangsu Yangli, AMINO, French Oil Mill Machinery, and DORST Technologies. The report enlists the recent developments by each company and also discusses business strategies adopted by them. All this information helps probable investors and companies, both new and established, to make profitable investments in the hydraulic press machine market.

