Global Juice Concentrate Market, Industry Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — Global analysis of the juice concentrate market along with the various segments and sub-segments have been considered under the scope of this report providing data for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Different types of juice concentrates are prepared using the method of concentration through reduction in the water content. These are a more condensed and concentrated form of juices that can be both fruit and vegetable. These juice concentrates achieved through heat treatment have a comparatively longer shelf life and in general are considered to be more cost effective as compared to the normal juices. This report takes into consideration the various trends associated with juice concentrates globally. This market has shown a steady growth that can be the due to the rising popularity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic fruit drink products, yogurt, ice cream, baby food etc. Moreover, the influx of new low calorie food and beverage products along with rise in health consciousness and awareness among customers especially in the developing economies have been a few key drivers to impact the overall markets along with giving it the boost for growth.
Various trends and growth factors to have an impact over the demand for this market has been considered within this report. Competitive profiling of manufacturers that are present within this market along with various strategic overview has been covered here in this report. In addition to this, the drivers, challenges along with opportunities are profiled here within this report further giving a detailed review regarding the scope of this market in present and future. Market attractiveness of various segments and sub-segments both globally and region wise has also been covered here.
Global Juice Concentrate Market: Market Dynamics
Rise in popularity of convenience and beverage products have been a key driver for this market. Changes in eating patterns coupled with busy lifestyles have resulted in the growth of global juice concentrates market. Additionally, it is the innovation in flavors and nutritional content along with growing investment by different multinational companies especially in the beverage sector have also resulted in boosting the demand for this market. Besides this, it is the Increasing consciousness about health in developed and developing countries have further pushed the market in demand in a positive way. There has been and increasing consciousness about proper health in addressing lifestyle risks that has impacted this market as well. Considering these drivers that has positively driven this market, it is the lack of awareness regarding benefits of juice concentrates among consumers that has negatively impacted this market. Furthermore, since most of the diabetic population is susceptible to adverse health issues, there has also been certain amount of mind blockage associated with consumption of sweetened food items that has also negatively impacted this market. It is expected that the demand for juice concentrates will grow as a result of demand for more healthy products especially for the developing countries.
Global Juice Concentrate Market: Market Segmentation
The global juice concentrate market based on type has been segmented into fruit juice concentrate and vegetable juice concentrate. This market has been segmented further into form that includes clear concentrate, frozen concentrate and powdered concentrate. Based on distribution channel, this market has also been classified into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel then has been segmented into super markets & hyper markets, departmental stores and others. Furthermore, on the basis of applications this market comprises of beverages, soups & sauces, dairy products, bakery products, confectionery products and others. Geographically, regions that are considered within this report comprises of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This market has been tracked on the basis of revenue where data is provided in USD billion along with the respective CAGR both on global as well as regional basis for the forecast period of 2017-2025.
Global Juice Concentrate Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading players in the global Juice Concentrate market are Archer Daniels Midland Co. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Dohler Company (Germany), SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc. (China), AGRANA Group (Austria), Diana Food (France), Sunopta Inc. (Canda), SVZ International B.V. (Netherlands), Kanegrade Limited (UK) and The Ciatti Company (U.S.) among others.
The market has been segmented as follows:
Global Juice Concentrate Market, by Type:
Fruit Juice Concentrate
Vegetable Juice Concentrate
Global Juice Concentrate Market, by Form:
Clear Concentrate
Frozen Concentrate
Powdered Concentrate
Global Juice Concentrate Market, by Distribution Channel:
Online Distribution Channel
Offline Distribution Channel
Super Markets & Hyper Markets
Departmental Stores
Others
Global Juice Concentrate Market, by Application:
Beverages
Soups & Sauces
Bakery Products
Dairy Products
Confectionery Products
Others
Global Juice Concentrate Market – By Region:
North America
S.
Canada
Rest Of North America
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest Of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest Of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
UAE
South Africa
Rest Of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Rest Of Latin America
