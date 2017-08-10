Global PACS and RIS Market, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024

Health concerns related to life threatening diseases are the major challenges in the developed and developing nations.
This research report provides a detailed analysis of the PACS and RIS market and helps understand various driving factors for the growth of the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. Porter's Five Forces Analysis has been covered in terms of bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry in the global PACS and RIS market. Market dynamics factors such as market attractiveness analysis have also been explained . Based on product type, the market has been segmented into PACS and RIS in which PACS are further segmented into: cardiology PACS, dental PACS, oncology PACS, orthopedic PACS and other PACS. In terms of component, the market has been categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The end user segment has been classified into four major sub-segments into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers.
The executive summary provides detailed insights about the report and the market in general. This elaborate executive summary provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global PACS and RIS market, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The executive summary also provides overall information and data analysis of the global PACS and RIS market with respect to market segments based on product, component, deployment, end-user, as well as geographic regions. The market for PACS and RIS has been extensively analyzed based on their usefulness, effectiveness, sales revenue, and geographic presence. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each product type, component, deployment, end-user and geography has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. This report on the PACS and RIS market also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.
Geographically, the PACS and RIS market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions.
Market share and competitive matrix by key players has been provided for new entrants as well as existing players to help establish a strong presence in the market and increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the PACS and RIS market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
The global PACS and RIS market has been segmented as follows:
Global PACS and RIS Market, by Product
RIS
PACS
Cardiology PACS
Dental PACS
Oncology PACS
Orthopedic PACS
Others
Global PACS and RIS Market, by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Global PACS and RIS Market, by Deployment
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise
Global PACS and RIS Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Research & Academic Institutes
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global PACS and RIS Market, by Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
