Global PACS and RIS Market, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024

This report on the PACS and RIS market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Health concerns related to life threatening diseases are the major challenges in the developed and developing nations. In addition, proper management and flow of medical data needs utilization of advance devices which enhance the PACS and RIS market.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the PACS and RIS market and helps understand various driving factors for the growth of the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. Porter's Five Forces Analysis has been covered in terms of bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry in the global PACS and RIS market. Market dynamics factors such as market attractiveness analysis have also been explained . Based on product type, the market has been segmented into PACS and RIS in which PACS are further segmented into: cardiology PACS, dental PACS, oncology PACS, orthopedic PACS and other PACS. In terms of component, the market has been categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The end user segment has been classified into four major sub-segments into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The executive summary provides detailed insights about the report and the market in general. This elaborate executive summary provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global PACS and RIS market, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The executive summary also provides overall information and data analysis of the global PACS and RIS market with respect to market segments based on product, component, deployment, end-user, as well as geographic regions. The market for PACS and RIS has been extensively analyzed based on their usefulness, effectiveness, sales revenue, and geographic presence. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each product type, component, deployment, end-user and geography has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. This report on the PACS and RIS market also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Geographically, the PACS and RIS market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions.

Market share and competitive matrix by key players has been provided for new entrants as well as existing players to help establish a strong presence in the market and increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the PACS and RIS market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

The global PACS and RIS market has been segmented as follows:

Global PACS and RIS Market, by Product

RIS

PACS

Cardiology PACS

Dental PACS

Oncology PACS

Orthopedic PACS

Others

Global PACS and RIS Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global PACS and RIS Market, by Deployment

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global PACS and RIS Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global PACS and RIS Market, by Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

