Global Warehouse Management Systems Market,Industry Analysis, Forecast & Trends 2017 – 2024

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global warehouse management systems market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2014 to 2024. With advancements in warehouse management systems and rising demand for warehouse management systems in retail and third party logistics (3PL) application, the warehouse management systems market is expected to experience high growth in the coming decade. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the emergence of e-commerce and increased technological investment in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, high demand from the health care sector, advent of industry specific warehouse management systems in developed regions such as North America and Europe, increasing awareness of cloud based warehouse management systems, and surge in demand for warehouse management integrated with RFID technology. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

This research study on the global warehouse management systems market provides a detailed analysis of warehouse management systems deployed for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the warehouse management systems market growth. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the warehouse management systems market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

The global warehouse management systems market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment further based on the deployment type covers, on-premise and cloud based software. Further, on-premise and cloud based software segments are each fragmented into labor management systems, analytics and optimization and others which includes 3PL billing and yard management. The service segment type covers consulting, system integration, and operations and maintenance services. In terms of application, the global warehouse management systems market is segmented into retail, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, 3PL, and others which includes books and publishing, and home improvement. Geographically, the global market for warehouse management systems has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil in country snippet segments. The analysis by component, application and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth

prospects of the warehouse management systems market over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

A list of recommendations have been provided for new entrants to help them establish a strong presence and for existing market players to take strategic decisions and strengthen their market position in the global warehouse management systems market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the warehouse management systems market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, segment presence, and recent developments. The major players profiled in this report include HighJump Software, Tecsys, Inc., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., LogFire Inc., Made4net LLC, Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation, Reply, SAP SE, Softeon, Inc. and Synergy Logistics Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Warehouse Management Systems Market Analysis, by Component

Software

On-premise

Labor Management Systems

Analytics and Optimization

Other (3PL Billing, and Yard Management)

Cloud

Labor Management Systems

Analytics and Optimization

Other (3PL Billing, and Yard Management)

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Operations and Maintenance

Warehouse Management Systems Market Analysis, by Application

Retail (Apparel, Department & General Merchandise)

Electronics

Grocery/Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

3PL

Others (Books & Publishing, Home Improvement)

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the warehouse management systems market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

Indonesia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

