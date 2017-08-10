InfoMart Named on Workforce’s Hot List for 12th Consecutive Year

Workforce has chosen InfoMart for their "Hot List of Professional Background Checking Providers" for twelve consecutive years, citing the convenience of the company's platform and the evolution of InfoMart's technology as primary differentiators.

InfoMart, a leading provider of global background checks and identity screening solutions, has been named on Workforce Magazine's annual "Hot List of Professional Background Checking Providers." The nationwide magazine, which is a publication of Human Capital Media (HCM), has chosen InfoMart for twelve consecutive years, citing the convenience of their platform and the evolution of InfoMart's technology as primary differentiators.

In the last year, InfoMart has redesigned their proprietary web-based submission and tracking system, WebASAP, and launched two first-to-market solutions, ASAP ID and Verified Watch List. Both of these systems alleviate the industry-wide challenge of properly identifying applicants before reporting criminal history matches to potential employers. As regulations increase, InfoMart leads the industry in altering processes and developing technology that keeps ahead of litigation to protect both the applicants and their clients. ASAP ID and Verified Watch List, as well as the revamp of WebASAP, simplify the background screening process and forefront the importance of compliance and applicant convenience.

"The background screening industry, which we've been instrumental in for nearly thirty years, is–necessarily–a highly regulated field, and it's only becoming more complex as contingent hiring and the global workforce expands," explains Tammy Cohen, InfoMart's Founder and Chief Visionary Officer. "The importance of experience in this field cannot be understated. Because of that, we're thankful for publications like Workforce's 'Hot List' for validating the companies that have the expertise necessary to compliantly provide this vital service to employers; we're thrilled that what keeps InfoMart a top provider is our experience bolstered by a continued objective to drive the industry forward."

In addition to this recognition from Workforce, InfoMart was recently named by HR Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers of 2017, and Business News Daily honored InfoMart for Best Background Check Services of 2017. Earlier this year, they earned the AJC's Top WorkPlaces Award as well as their fifth consecutive year as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

About InfoMart



InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for over 27 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They develop innovative technology that modernizes talent onboarding, including a first-to-market biometric identity authentication application and a verified sanctions search. The WBENC-certified company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, and they have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. To Get the Whole Story on InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com, follow @InfoMartUSA, or call (770) 984-2727.

