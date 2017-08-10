Jeffrey R. Horton’s New “See the Day Approaching: How You Can Know that Jesus Christ is Coming Soon” Examines What the Bible Teaches About the Lord’s Return

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“See the Day Approaching: How You Can Know that Jesus Christ is Coming Soon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey R. Horton is an easy-to-understand, yet cohesive look at what the Bible tells us about the “last days.”

“See the Day Approaching: How You Can Know that Jesus Christ is Coming Soon,” takes readers on their own “Emmaus Road journey,” explaining what the Scriptures tell us about Jesus’ second coming, the rapture, and the Church’s role as the Bride of Christ



as presented by published author, Jeffrey R. Horton, cofounder of Chronos Ministries.

Horton shares, “The apostles and the first-century disciples received the keys to understanding the last days from Jesus Himself. Over the centuries these revelations were lost or watered down, leaving believers confused, flustered, and even fearful. That’s not God’s will. It’s time to let the Word speak for itself.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Horton’s new book is the first in a series of three books, each of which focuses on crucial keys to unlocking the prophetic puzzle of end-time passages.

The author uses the Bible to explain biblical passages, fitting the pieces of the prophetic puzzle together in a unified whole. It’s a message of comfort, hope, and victory.

View a synopsis of “See the Day Approaching: How You Can Know that Jesus Christ is Coming Soon” on YouTube and at ChronosMinistries.org.

Consumers can purchase the book at bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

For additional information or inquiries about “See the Day Approaching: How You Can Know that Jesus Christ is Coming Soon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/07/prweb14554651.htm