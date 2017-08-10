New Lakefront Collection of Homesites Available at Sterling on the Lake

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Set in naturally wooded, rolling terrain, amidst more than 75 acres of community lakes, The Enclave at Sterling on the Lake features a limited number of exclusive homesites by Vanderbuilt Homes. Prices start in the $400,000s.

Newland Communities announces The Enclave, an exclusive, lakefront collection of Vanderbilt Homes at Sterling on the Lake. These sought after, spacious floorplans offer flexible living spaces in the sanctuary of Sterling on the Lake, a premier planned residential community in Flowery Branch just north of Atlanta.

Upon build out of the Enclave, Sterling on the Lake will include approximately 2,000 attached and detached single-family homes designed to meet the needs of a wide range of homebuyers. The community is situated on nearly 1,000 acres with over 200 acres of open space, lakes and parks. Designed as a true lakeside village, Sterling provides a variety of affordable and luxury homes ranging in price from the $200,000s to the $700,000s.

According to Jennifer Landers, Vice President of Operations for Newland Communities, master developer of Sterling on the Lake, 38 home sites are available within the lake front Enclave and start in the $400,000s. The Enclave features spacious, semi-custom built floorplans ranging from approximately 2,900 to nearly 3,500 square feet. A host of open and flexible arrangements are available with up to five bedrooms and four baths, including an option with a first-floor master suite. Additionally, each well-appointed home includes hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, front porches and covered decks, and custom features throughout. Slab or basement home sites are available.

“We at Newland Communities are thrilled to continue to offer these unique homes as part of our Sterling on the Lake community through our longstanding relationship with Vanderbilt Homes,” says Landers. “The Enclave is perfect for homeowners looking for a place to take it easy or reconnect with their loved ones.”

Set in naturally wooded, rolling terrain, amidst more than 75 acres of community lakes, The Enclave is proximate to extensive community amenities including the Village Center, Lakeside Clubhouse, a private movie theater, a fitness center and ALTA Tennis Center. Additionally, this new neighborhood is within walking distance to The Treehouse, a three-story wooden structure built into the branches of towering trees.

“No day is like another at the Sterling on the Lake community,” Landers added. “Perhaps your morning starts out with a jog along the trails through the woods in the early morning mist. The afternoon might bring a soccer game on the Village Green, or a refreshing dip in the pool. Dinner might include a neighbor's birthday barbecue at the Lakeside Pavilion or movie night at the Lakeside Clubhouse.”

The Sterling on the Lake community is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH) the U.S. business unit and full subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., Japan’s largest home builder and leading diversified developer, and Newland Real Estate Group, LLC. It is one of 36 assets the NASH-Newland partnership manages together in 11 states across the U.S.

For more information about The Enclave at Sterling on the Lake, visit http://www.sterlingonthelake.com or contact the community information center at (770) 967-9777.

