PharmaPoint Signs Contract to Provide Integrated Medication Management System to Washington Health System

XchangePoint’s MedAction Management Console to Support Medication Optimization Across Care Transitions

PharmaPoint is proud to announce that Washington Health System has chosen XchangePoint, their proprietary workflow management system, to facilitate pharmacy-led medication reconciliation at Washington Hospital and Washington Health System Greene.

“XchangePoint’s MedAction Management Console provides our care team members with enhanced functionality to better support our medication optimization goals,” said Jeff Tracey, Director of Pharmacy for Washington Hospital. “XchangePoint also offers top-quality reporting and targeting capabilities, demonstrating PharmaPoint’s forward-thinking approach to the evolution in transitions of care within the healthcare IT industry.”

XchangePoint is an integrated workflow management system supporting medication optimization across care transitions. The SaaS platform is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive that optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings, in order to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and increase patient satisfaction.

“We are excited to partner with Washington Health System as they remain focused on the goal of providing the community with an integrated healthcare system centered around patients and families that is comprised of leading medical experts, advanced technology and innovative procedures,” said Jessica Cox, Director of Product Strategy for PharmaPoint. “The integration of XchangePoint functionality allows members of the patient care team to close potential gaps in care by engaging patients at the point of care.”

About XchangePoint



About PharmaPoint



PharmaPoint is an innovative technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company focused on the outpatient retail pharmacy for hospitals, health systems, physician groups, self-insured corporations and municipalities. PharmaPoint is committed to completing the care continuum, thereby improving patient health and satisfaction, reducing healthcare costs and providing a source of ancillary income. Recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for four consecutive years (2013-2016) by Inc. Magazine, PharmaPoint is currently managing pharmacies across the United States. PharmaPoint is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.

About Washington Health System



Employing more than 2,300 highly trained medical professionals, Washington Health System provides health care services at more than 40 off-site locations throughout three counties. In addition to its flagship 260 licensed bed hospital in Washington, Pa., WHS operates Washington Health System Greene, a community centered 49-bed hospital, in Waynesburg Pennsylvania. Washington Health System’s integrated system of care also consists of diagnostic centers, outpatient care facilities, Washington Physician’s Group, the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center and Greenbriar Treatment Center all seamlessly working together to provide excellent patient-and-family-centered care.

