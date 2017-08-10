Reduced Design Time and Errors Driving Demand in Global Cloud EDA Market

MarketResearchReports.biz announces the addition of a new report to its repository, which aims to present the current scenario of the global market for cloud electronic design automation (EDA) from business perspective and estimates the future scenario until 2020.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 08/09/2017 — The report, titled "Global Cloud EDA Market 2016–2020," also profiles some of the key players currently active in the market in order to explore the existent competitive scenario and product portfolio of leading companies with which they aspire to maintain their stronghold.

The report observes that EDA aids hardware engineers and software professionals to analyze, design, and simulate semiconductor chips, encompassing methodologies and algorithms for the design of very large-scale ICs. IC physical verification and design, CAE, semiconductor intellectual property (SIP), PCB and multi-chip module (MCM), and other services collectively contribute to the growth of the global cloud EDA market.

According to the report, the global cloud EDA market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, primarily benefitting from the increasing adoption of EDA by various manufactures as it helps them in reducing design time and errors, and is cost-efficient. The report highlights that Bell Helicopter have adopted mentor graphics capital product as well as several software in the recent past including Capital Logic and Capital AutoView. The shift from perpetual to subscription licensing model is a trend highlighted by the report which may prove helpful for the players in the market. However, security concerns associated with cloud computing is seen as the most prominent restraining factor over the market, besides difficulty in integrating advanced design models, lack of EDA expertise, and the availability of free EDA software. Challenges associated with EDA implementation in cloud and licensing is also expected to negatively impact the growth rate of the global market.

Based on product, the report segments the global cloud EDA market into CAE, IC physical design and verification, SIP, and PCB and MCM. Out of these, CAE is the most profitable segment, accounting for 39% of the demand in 2015. This segment includes several software such as register transfer level (RTL) simulation, electronic security level (ESL), hardware-assisted verification, analog and mixed signal simulator, and reports tool. ESL tool is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market in this segment.

Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the cloud EDA market in the regions of Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Americas serve the maximum demand for cloud EDA, owing to growing adoption of electronic features and components in cars, development of miniaturized electronic products, and introduction of favorable government policies. The U.S. has been detected as the key country-wide market.

Cadence Design Systems, Synopsis, and Mentor Graphics are the three leading companies in the global cloud EDA market identified by the report. Some of the other prominent companies are Agilent, JEDA Technologies, Aldec, Ansys, MunEDA, Agnisys, Sigrity, and Zuken.

