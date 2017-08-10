Sales Xceleration Launches First Ever Sales Diligence Process for Private Equity

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Sales Xceleration's Investment Sales Analysis provides an in-depth due diligence analysis that helps business owners and investors make profit-aligned decisions, when buying or selling a business. With over 50 Advisors and 1,000+ years of sales leadership experience, Sales Xceleration is transferring sales expertise into powerful insights for Private Equity and a business's potential for scalability.

Sales Xceleration, pioneer in outsourced sales leadership, is pleased to announce its Investment Sales Analysis℠ service for Private Equity. Evaluating 16 critical sales drivers, this due diligence add-on complements an investor’s traditional process to create more predictable, revenue-aligned decisions.

With more than 50 Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisors and 1,000+ years of sales leadership expertise, Sales Xceleration specializes in scaling businesses through successful sales infrastructures. Investment Sales Analysis reports on key infrastructure areas such as sales personnel, predictive pipeline revenue and market validity. As a result, this analysis discloses how exposed a business is to experience leading or lagging sales growth over time.

Investment Sales Analysis will be the newest addition to Sales Xceleration’s existing services: Outsourced VP of Sales©, On-Site Sales Discovery© and Genesis Sales Plan© – collectively aimed at helping small to medium-sized business owners break through the status quo and exceed sales revenue goals.

Mark Thacker, President of Sales Xceleration, stated, “We are very pleased to be partnering with Private Equity and other investment organizations to validate and strengthen purchasing positions. Between our high-caliber sales leaders and proven model, Investment Sales Analysis is a natural extension of our business. By partnering with both investors and owners, Sales Xceleration analyzes, builds, and executes actionable sales plans, laying the foundation for revenue growth for years to come.”

Learn more about Investment Sales Analysis.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration Inc. provides turnkey selling solutions to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations. We use over 1,000 collective years of executive sales leadership experience to help your organization meet its vision and goals. Sales Xceleration consistently delivers sustainable sales performance improvement to our clients through the creation of sales strategy, process and execution.

For additional information, please contact Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration Inc., (317) 849-7163, mthacker(at)salesxceleration(dot)com, http://www.salesxceleration.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/08/prweb14587652.htm