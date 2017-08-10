Sharon Kleyne Seeks Solution To Cholera In Yemen

Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Killing Thousands of Children. Water Researcher Sharon Kleyne Says Cholera Must Be Stamped Out.

Sharon Kleyne, host of the nationally syndicated The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica sponsored by Nature’s Tears® EyeMist®, Is always speaking on the air about the need to supplement the body’s evaporating water vapor with fresh water. According to Kleyne and other global water researchers, it’s a matter of life and death to supplement the skin and the internal organs with water. So, Kleyne is especially alarmed to note that cholera has reared its ugly head once more in the war-torn country of Yemen.

According to WebMD, cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe diarrhea. This can lead to dehydration and death if not promptly treated. Cholera is caused by drinking water or eating food that is contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholera. Common contaminated sources include municipal water supplies, raw and undercooked fish and seafood caught in waters tainted by sewage, veggies grown with water containing human waste, foods and drinks served by street vendors and ice made from public waters.

Cholera symptoms can come on fast, according to Kleyne, or they may appear as many as five days after exposure. Even if infected people have minimal symptoms, they can still spread the disease to others. Signs of dehydration due to excessive evaporation include loss of skin elasticity, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, dry mucous membranes, thirst and muscle cramps. Kleyne wants you to know that there is a vaccine for cholera but it is not recommended by the CDC and World Health Organization. It is not recommended because it may not protect up to half of the people who use it. Also, the vaccine remains useful for only a couple of months. Your safest path, Kleyne believes, is to drink bottled water, water that has been chemically disinfected or boiled for three minutes.

In Yemen, the United Nations has declared that people face the ‘world’s worst cholera outbreak’. Latest estimates suggest that more than 1,700 people have died since late April from the contagious bacterial infection, which can kill within a few hours. In Yemen, there are 320,000 suspected cases of cholera; on average, according to the news agency, Al Jazeera, 5,000 cases of cholera come up each day. The UN blames the outbreak on the ongoing hostilities that have, in two years, killed more than 10,000 people, wounded thousands and displaced millions.

If you are unfortunate enough to come down with a severe case of cholera, Kleyne recommends getting to a doctor and starting a regimen of intravenous fluids and antibiotics. The antibiotics are additionally useful in restricting the spread of the disease; the intravenous fluids and water will replenish the fluids you’ve lost. Kleyne knows that if you keep yourself hydrated, you should be able to avoid an affliction like cholera—and that is something you really do want to avoid!

