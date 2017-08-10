The 2017 UK & European Employee Engagement Awards announces its expert judging line-up

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

AXA PPP, Countrywide, Facebook, Fullers Brewery, Employee Engagement Alliance, Engage for Success, HR Grapevine, Lloyds Banking Group, Oracle and celebrated authors just some of those on the judging panel



Entry deadline October 06, 2017



Part of proceeds donated to charity that entrants can influence

London – August 10, 2017 – The 2017 UK & European Employee Engagement Awards, (www.ee-awards.com) in association with People Insight, today announces its expert judging line-up. The deadline for receiving entries is October 6, 2017.

For the first time, the EE Awards will be open to entries (submitted in English) from the UK and right across Europe.

An unrivalled judging line-up

As Employee Engagement spans across an entire organisation, our panel has become a reflection of that. It boasts experts in HR, Internal Communications, Employee Benefits, Employer Brand, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, L&D, customer experience, senior management and much more. Our panel is as follows:

Kimberly Abel-Lanier, VP & GM for CultureNext®

Steven Brand, EMEA Employer Brand Director, Randstad Sourceright

Cathy Brown, Exec Director, Engage for Success

Duncan Brown, Learning & Development specialist, Brewin Dolphin

Andy Campbell, HCM Strategy Director, Oracle EMEA

Ruth Dance, Managing Director, The EEA

Tom Debenham, MD, People Insight

Natalie Gunson, Engagement & Internal Communications Director, Countrywide

David Hoyle, People Director, Fuller Smith & Turner

David Littlechild, Head of Culture & Engagement, Lloyds Banking Group

Rachel Miller, Director, All Things IC consultancy

Lisette Nicholson, OD and Employee Engagement Specialist, Hive HR

Deborah de Satge, Head of Internal Comms, AXA PPP Healthcare

Rebeca Tristan, Head of Customer Success EMEA, Workplace by Facebook

Gamiel Yafai, Author ‘Demystifying Diversity’

Matt Manners, founder and CEO, The Employee Engagement Awards, “We are over the moon with the judging line-up we have secured. One of the reasons this calibre of judge is involved is because we have always maintained our independence.

We are also grateful for the support of our partners such as: The Employee Engagement Alliance, Temkin Group, HR Grapevine, as well as, vendors that keep evolving what can be achieved within an organization. These organisations have enabled us to help recognise breakthrough work in all corners of the globe.

We look forward to presenting this year’s judges with a stellar set of entries that represents best-in class employee engagement programmes from across the UK and Europe. We encourage organisations large and small from every sector of endeavour to showcase their great work – safe in the knowledge that it will be scrutinised by thought-leaders in the world of employee engagement.”

Key dates & Fees

October 06, 2017 – Entries close

November 01, 2017 – Finalists announced

January 25, 2018 – Awards Ceremony

March 1, 2018 – Employee Engagement Conference

Standard entry – £150 ex VAT

Exclusive Media Partner

HR Grapevine is the exclusive media partner in the UK & Europe.

Sponsorship

There are some opportunities available for companies to sponsor the awards. For more information please contact matt@ee-awards.com

The Employee Engagement Awards (EE Awards) is the first and only global, dedicated Employee Engagement Awards & conference business. We believe in inspiring and educating people to remake the way organisations engage, people to achieve their purpose.

That’s why we created and continue to improve the Employee Engagement Awards. Our aim is to provide a platform to recognise excellence in engagement that inspires action and drives the industry and the employee experience forward.

The EE Awards provides organisations both industry acknowledgement and an important competitive advantage in attracting the best talent.

About People Insight

People Insight are a specialist employee engagement and culture consultancy that help HR leaders make people decisions so that their organisations thrive.

We deliver employee surveys, HR analytics, 360 and consultancy support to help our clients improve the employee experience.

We help our clients understand what’s happening with employee engagement, wellbeing and culture, so they can make the right decisions for real business benefit. What’s more, we provide hands-on support to make the changes that will drive results.

