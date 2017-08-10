YA CEO Chris Behrens Named One of the “30 Most Creative CEOs to Watch” by Insights Success Magazine

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

YA, the industry market leader in delivering high-impact, omni-channel marketing promotions for the nation’s most respected brands, today announced that its President and CEO, Chris Behrens, has been named one of the “30 Most Creative CEOs to Watch” by Insights Success Magazine.

“The CEOs who have received this honor all have one thing in common – they see challenges as opportunities and use creative strategies and tactics to propel their organizations to the next level,” said Abhijeet Parade, Managing Director, Insights Success Media Tech, LLC. “Chris Behrens is on this list because he is a passionate leader who can transform ideas into innovation. He truly understands how to leverage the confluence of technology and marketing to the benefit of his clients and employees.”

Under Behrens leadership, YA has successfully streamlined sales and account management, the contact center and promotion operations. YA has invested millions of dollars during the last three years in technology that transformed the company’s ERP, contact center, financial and HR systems and workflow management tools, moved the technology footprint to the cloud, reduced inefficiencies in processes, and recovered lost billings through improved contract management.

A tangible example of how this has positively impacted the business is a new client-friendly customer proposal process. The increased rigor in management and tracking has dramatically shortened the time to close a deal – from an average of a 6-9 month sales cycle to as short as 10 days from lead generation to contract signing.

“It’s always about seeing what’s next – what can we create to fulfill a client need before that need even arises?” asks Behrens. “Our charge is to never stop innovating to continue to be a leader in our industry.”

For 45 years, YA has been a leader in promotional marketing services. We deliver high-impact, data-driven, digital, social and mobile promotions, such as rebates and rewards, enter to win, referral and loyalty programs, to the nation’s most respected brands. With deep expertise across multiple industries, our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions each year creates tens of millions of consumer interactions annually. We then analyze these interactions to understand the drivers of consumer behavior. This makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates who take action, buy more and spread the word. For more information, visit: http://www.yaengage.com.

Insights Success is a forum where top leaders and executives talk and share about their experiences, views, and mantra for success which will help the young and dynamic bloodline of professionals to learn, cater and deliver business needs for customers in order to become futuristic market leaders.

