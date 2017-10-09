Baicells Technologies Number One LTE Choice for WISPs

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Company achieves premier market position in less than one year of commercial sales

Baicells Technologies, a provider of disruptive global LTE solutions, has announced at Wireless Internet Service Providers’ Association’s (WISPA) annual “WISPAPALOOZA” show that it has crossed the 300 operator mark in North America. More North American wireless internet service providers (WISPs) have chosen Baicells LTE solutions than any other LTE brand. The milestone was achieved in mid-September 2017, with less than one year of commercial availability that began in October 2016.

Baicells LTE solutions are available for a variety of markets, from IoT, to small cell and neutral host, however, the relevant products for the WISP market are its “Nova” outdoor LTE base stations and “Atom” family of customer premise equipment (CPE) operating in the 3.65 GHz (& future CBRS) and 2.5 GHz (EBS/BRS) band ranges. Nova base stations range from a 250 mW model for microcells (e.g. RV parks, campuses, apartment clusters) to a 1 watt model supporting cell ranges up to 14km, and a high power 10 watt model for both the U.S. 2.5 GHz and Canadian 3.5 GHz bands. Atom CPE choices include a zero truck roll indoor modem, as well as 11 dBi and 19.5 dBi outdoor models.

“WISPs face several major challenges only our LTE solution collectively solves,” Patrick Leary, President of Baicells Technologies North America, Inc. explained in detail, “Bandwidth needs have sharply increased in the past few years. WISPs have to keep pace with demand, yet most wireless technologies can’t deliver high bandwidth where line of sight is obstructed by trees. LTE as a technology does this much better, but other LTE solutions are costly and complex, being based on products and business models ported over from the mobile carrier market. Basically, they’re asking WISPs to cram a platinum round peg into a square steel hole. Baicells built a solution and business model from scratch from the code on up wrapped around and catering to the unique needs of fixed operators, whether they’re rural WISPs or private network operators like utilities. We’re honored this effort has so quickly resulted in over 300 North American operators choosing Baicells, which I think may be double any other LTE vendor.”

“To thrive in this space, WISPs need the right tool for the job, and when it comes to connecting NLOS customers with high capacity broadband without breaking the bank or requiring a PhD to run it, Baicells has proven to us to be the obvious choice,” commented Joshua Powell owner of IL-based Rocket Communications and an early Baicells adopter. “Baicells has even staffed key senior positions with former WISPs to keep them grounded on our needs, and it shows in how their team supports its customers.”

A proud member of WISPA, Baicells solutions are available via several select channels listed on our http://www.na.baicells.com website.

About Baicells

Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company with offices in China and USA. It has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to LTE, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless broadband within everyone's reach at a very low cost.

