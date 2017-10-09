Experienced Family Law Attorney Founds New Firm

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Newly formed Family Law firm opens in Owings Mills, Maryland

Attorney Alan Billian is launching a new law firm. The new firm, Alan L. Billian, P.A. is located in Owings Mills, Maryland and will have a focus on Family Law, and other Civil Litigation matters. Billian has been practicing in the area of Family Law for over 20 years as an associate attorney, and Partner with his prior firms.

According to Billian, "By opening, I remain focused on my clients by continuing to provide a tailored, individual approach to each client’s need. My strategy has always been, and remains, to provide cost-effective, humane, yet assertive representation in family law matters." He continues, "I trust my clients will continue to find that I put their needs first, even as the firm grows and thrives. We are excited about this opportunity."

About Alan L. Billian, P.A.



http://www.billianlaw.com/

With over 20 years of dedicated experience, we know that every legal problem is unique. And because no two cases are exactly the same, we never rely on assumptions and take the time to get to know you before we come up with the best solution.

As stressful as any litigation can be, especially when it comes to custody, divorce and other family matters, we do our best to support you and minimize the emotional burden.

Legal concerns often carry great emotional stress and financial consequences. We have a sincere interest in minimizing your burden, and will handle your case with a professional, empathetic and personalized approach. Whenever possible, we utilize the principles of collaborative law, which emphasize respectful, honest and good faith negotiations between parties. When conventional representation is called for, our clients can count on us and our extensive courtroom experience.

About The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore:



http://www.growthcoachgreaterbaltimore.com

The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore is a leading provider of Business & Executive Coaching, and Consulting & Sales Training. Programs assist companies with business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability, long range planning, and business development strategies. The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore's flagship program, Strategic Mindset, combines Business Strategy and Planning, Team Development, Marketing, Business Development assistance, and advisory services.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14782152.htm