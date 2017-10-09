Gilbane Building Company Announces Strategic Hire in Columbus Office

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

David Williams Joins Gilbane Columbus Team

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to welcome David Williams as a project executive in our Columbus office. Mr. Williams brings a solid reputation in the healthcare market and over 20 years of leadership experience while building complex healthcare projects.

Mr. Williams has led projects ranging from renovations within operational healthcare facilities to the construction of freestanding hospitals and medical office buildings. In his role as project executive, David will leverage his significant healthcare experience and his track record of successful programs to support Gilbane’s continued growth in Ohio.

“We are very pleased to have David Williams join the Gilbane family as a project executive with a specific focus on growing our presence in the regional healthcare market,” said Brett Meyer, Vice President at Gilbane Building Company. “David brings unique lessons learned and best practices from his previous client based healthcare experience, which will further bolster our strategic commitment to the Ohio healthcare market.”

Mr. Williams is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Science. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors and a past board member of their Dallas chapter.

