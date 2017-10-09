Liferay Symposium 2017 to Focus on Transforming Customer Experiences

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Two-day event will provide attendees with a clear understanding of how to execute real digital change at customer-first businesses

Liferay, Inc., which makes digital experience software for enterprises, today announced its annual Liferay Symposium North America, which will be held October 16-17 in Austin, Texas and includes talks from The GLOBE Program sponsored by NASA, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Smith & Nephew and Austin Angels, a local foster care nonprofit.

Liferay Symposium invites technical and business professionals across industries to come together and gain fresh insights on customer experience and digital transformation. Whether attendees are already part of the 180,000+ member-strong Liferay community, or currently exploring new digital strategies to fuel business growth, Liferay Symposium goes beyond the buzz words and provides a unique opportunity to learn from the technology builders and adopters that are leading the way.

This year, Liferay Symposium will feature three guest keynotes, each providing a unique perspective on how to engage audiences through technology-driven experiences. These talks will dig into The GLOBE Program’s campaign, sponsored by NASA, to create “citizen scientists” during the recent solar eclipse, the TSA’s successful strategy of using social content to help shape brand perception, and how an Austin entrepreneur used the power of her community to create meaningful change in her local foster care system.

Attendees will hear from like-minded peers who are embracing customer-first business practices, and understand how to use Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to deliver valuable user experiences that advance their digital strategies. With more than 50 speakers confirmed to discuss a variety of topics, attendees will hear from:



Liferay’s business and technical leaders. From product roadmaps to understanding fast-moving industry trends to technical workshops, Liferay ensures that attendees come away with a clear vision for how Liferay technology can drive business growth.

Customers. Organizations, including multinational medical manufacturer Smith & Nephew, will discuss their Liferay use cases, and the specific challenges overcome through digital transformation.

Partners. Several sessions offered by Liferay solution providers will walk through best practices for getting the most of the newest Liferay DXP capabilities.

“Liferay Symposium really has something for everyone – for every stage in an organization’s digital transformation and for myriad use cases,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO, Liferay. “Through carefully planned discussions from our customers, our partners, and our technology creators, our aim is that attendees come away with an actionable path for improving digital operations within their business.”

Additionally, Liferay is including face-to-face consultations between product experts and customers, and offering three post-Symposium training tracks.

Register for Liferay Symposium North America at liferay.com/web/events-symposium-north-america/register.

Find another Liferay Symposium or event in your region worldwide at liferay.com/events.

About Liferay

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. The Liferay platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. Companies such as Carrefour, Coach, Danone, Fujitsu, Lufthansa Aviation Training, Siemens, Société Générale, VMware and the United Nations use Liferay. Learn more at liferay.com.

