OutMatch Transforms Employee Selection and Development: New Platform Delivers Predictive and Actionable Workforce Analytics

Uses industry’s deepest data set, drives fastest candidate experience, and enables easy integration, empowering companies to hire and develop employees that propel business success

OutMatch, a leader in applying predictive analytics and workforce data to help companies hire, retain, and develop great talent, is transforming talent selection and employee development with the launch of a new platform. The OutMatch platform delivers the industry’s richest predictive and actionable workforce analytics – the data companies need to build a workforce that drives customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and business success.

The new OutMatch platform generates analytics through scientifically proven candidate assessments, and with 20 million assessments processed annually at over 200,000 locations, its data set is unparalleled in the industry. Armed with the most robust selection of pre-built profiles and benchmarks across job categories and industries, companies can predict candidate success on the job, measure the impact of hiring, and continually refine and improve their hiring process to drive productivity and profitability.

Along with enriched analytics, the new platform provides streamlined functionality that simplifies the recruiting process for both companies and candidates. HR professionals are up-and-running quickly with seamless integration that typically involves a mere point-and-click, enabling them to establish a consistent, repeatable data-driven process that drives better outcomes. With enhanced features and access to assessments on a mobile device anywhere, at any time, candidates can complete assessments in just 8 minutes – 3 times faster than the industry average.

“The new OutMatch platform is doing more than revolutionizing hiring and employee development; it is transforming entire businesses,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “By tapping into the industry’s deepest data set, companies gain a competitive edge in knowing who to hire and how they’ll perform. With predictive and actionable workforce analytics, they can plan strategically, work productively, improve continually, and build the bottom line.”

Designed to meet the needs of HR professionals, the OutMatch platform is easy to set up, easy to use, and delivers data that is easy to understand. It features three modules – OutMatch Assessment, OutMatch Interview, and OutMatch Development – and a number of new and enhanced features, including:



Infographic Candidate Report. Details a candidate’s strengths and weaknesses at a glance.

On-Demand Interviewing. Drives meaningful behavioral interviews across an organization.

Candidate Shortlisting. Immediately identifies the best candidates for the job.

Employment Brand Toolkit. Communicates corporate culture to prospective candidates.

Employee Fast Start. Boosts new hire performance and engagement.

“OutMatch takes the guesswork out of hiring, which benefits our peace of mind as talent professionals and our bottom line as a company,” said Bill Streitberger, Chief People Officer at Logan’s Roadhouse. “With even better data to assess candidates, we can be confident we are hiring the right employees to best serve our customers and support our business objectives of revenue growth and profitability.”

OutMatch provides the measurement, insight, and impact companies need to make better hires. Working with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and property management industries, OutMatch clients include recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

Demos of the new platform will be provided in the OutMatch booth (#2171) during the annual HR Technology Conference being held this week in Las Vegas.

About OutMatch



OutMatch is transforming the world of work by helping companies hire, retain, and develop great talent. How? We deliver actionable workforce analytics that predict employee performance, so you can hire the right people—the absolute best match for your jobs—and develop them into stellar employees who drive improved customer satisfaction and increased revenue. For more information, visit http://www.outmatch.com or @OutMatchHCM.

