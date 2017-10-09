Presales of Cubibot, the World’s Smallest 3D printer with Cloud Printing Capabilities, Surpass a Half-Million Dollars on Kickstarter

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Cubibot introduces an affordable, portable, plug-and-play to a new generation of mainstream that doesn’t require special expertise to achieve top-quality 3D printing

Cubibot, the world’s most compact 3D printer with cloud-printing capabilities, heated bed and a host of other features, has raised more than $510,000 from backers on Kickstarter as its crowdfunding campaign enters its final three weeks.

Driven by strong presales in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, Cubibot Co-founder Aria Noorazar believes the affordable price of the 3D Printer, along with its ease of use, are the two features that have made Cubibot such a success.

“Cubibot gives people the freedom to create their designs whether they’re already 3D printer pros or if they’re completely new to 3D printing,” Noorazar said. “We worked hard to develop the perfect combination of features so it is designed for both professional and home-use, and we also didn’t compromise features to achieve a very affordable price.”

Cubibot has a stylish design, with interchangeable side cover colors to give it a dynamic look that can fit with any home or office décor, and a compact size so it fits onto any tabletop. Users can print wirelessly from anywhere in the world with an Android or iOS device, can print any model through its web-based platform, and its heated bed allows printing with a wide range of materials.

Features include:



Fully automated smart self-leveling build platform for ease of use

Filtered ventilation with replaceable filter for safer 3d printing

Wi-Fi enabled for wireless connectivity

Heated print bed to print with a wide range of materials

Cloud-printing capabilities with cloud side slicing engine

Plug-n-print. all you need to do is plug it in and click on print

Modern design to match anyone’s individual lifestyle

Prints in PLA, specialty PLAs, ABS, Nylon, and more

Smart status notification provides project status at all times

Easily accessible web-based platform

Easy release (as bed cools down the printed part is easily removable)

Android app for mobile use

iOS app for mobile use

No setup required

High-temperature nozzle allows printing with more advanced materials

Interchangeable side accent vibrant colors for a dynamic design

Printer Specifications are:



Exterior dimensions are only 10" x 10" x 10"

Print sizes: 5" X 5" X 5", 125 Cubic inches

Resolution: 50 – 300 microns

Print Speeds up to 80 mm/s

Software: Web based Web based platform

Software Compatibility: Windows 7 and 8, Android, iOS, Mac

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Cloud, USB

Both smart and consumer friendly. Cubibot comes ready loaded with CubiSoft – Cubibot’s easy-to-use Web-based software, for an out-of-the-box experience designed to be as simple or as comprehensive as necessary for both 3D printing enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Once the design is uploaded from any local device or from Cubibot's cloud servers, the software will automatically position the model for print. Users are then able to add, delete, or re-position their model. If happy with the design, they just click print.

The printer has a built-in, filtered ventilation system, a critical feature that many consumer 3D printers lack, which make it a safer 3D printer than non-filtered 3D printer. Users also have the option of disabling Cubibot’s heated bed at a click of a button for anyone who prefers to only use PLA for printing.

Noorazar and his team have worked for more than two years to perfect Cubibot.

“With Cubibot, consumers, students, designers, and artists alike can experiment with new ideas and make technical prototypes,” Noorazar said. “We’re excited to introduce a product that makes 3D printing accessible to the masses and it does not require 3D printing expertise. If you can setup and use a regular printer, you can use Cubibot.”

To purchase Cubibot, which is continuing early-bird discounts during crowdfunding, or for more information, visit the Cubibot Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

