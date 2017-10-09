SBS Group to Launch SalesConnect 365, a New Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, at Dynamics User Group Summit

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Cloud-based technology provides intelligent connections between CRM, email, and calendar systems to provide robust insight into customer relationships and value.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and solutions firm, is pleased to announce the availability of SalesConnect 365, a revolutionary solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (formerly Microsoft Dynamics CRM) leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and analytics. SBS will be highlighting the solution in Booth 311 at the Microsoft Dynamics User Group Summit 2017 being held October 10th–13th at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN.

SBS SalesConnect 365 crawls an organization’s email and calendar systems, intelligently searches and retrieves all useful data about customers and prospects, organizes the information in Dynamics 365 for Sales (or Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online), and presents it as actionable knowledge that companies can use to improve close ratios, create more opportunities, and drive more revenue. Sales and customer service team members no longer need to manually enter or associate activities with Dynamics 365 records. SalesConnect 365 provides automatic association giving them more time in front of customers. SalesConnect analytics help improve forecast accuracy, identify customer buying behaviors, and create more sales opportunities.

“SalesConnect 365 captures all customer-facing activities directly from email and calendar systems like Microsoft Office 365 and applies natural language processing, data science, and machine learning techniques to analyze and characterize the level of engagement with leads, accounts, and opportunities in Dynamics 365,” said SBS Chief Solution Strategist, Robbie Morrison. “SalesConnect 365 provides a new level of insight into the nature and value of customer relationships, allowing companies to be vastly more effective at sales and customer service.”

SalesConnect 365 is a cloud-based solution that will works with all major email platforms, including Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and Gmail from Google. Summit attendees will have the opportunity to sign-up for a free trial of the service.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a Microsoft Master VAR and Indirect Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions and services for companies of all sizes. With more than 3,000 active customers served by over 300 employees across 40 locations in North America, SBS Group is a recognized leader in cloud ERP, CRM, productivity and business intelligence solutions. We simplify the cloud experience and help our customers realize business value faster with SBS Group AXIO solutions for Dynamics 365 and our streamlined RightPath approach. SBS Group is headquartered in Edison, NJ and has been a recognized leader in Microsoft business solutions for over 30 years. http://www.sbsgroupusa.com





