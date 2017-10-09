Spatially, Inc. Launches Spatially Ads, Bringing Location Intelligence to Brick-and-Mortar

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

New software allows physical retailers to advertise where it matters most.

Spatially, Inc., a Boston-based startup pioneering the business of location intelligence, today announced the launch of its debut product: Spatially Ads.

Built around the company’s proprietary database of location analytics, spatial patterns and demographic data, the Spatially Ads platform allows brick-and-mortar businesses to tap into the unique characteristics of their physical location to target the right customers at the right place and time.

By bridging the real world and the digital world, Spatially goes beyond traditional location-based targeting to incorporate the complex relationships between consumers and their offline behaviors. This enrichment allows publishers to advertise with more precision than ever before, providing the ability to target and test messaging across a company's:



Most probable customers, or those who regularly pass through a given business area;

Competitors’ customers, or those who visit a competitor, a complementary business or another point of interest; and

Current customers and their neighbors, based on an upload of their home addresses.

“It’s no secret that small businesses have been losing out to e-commerce and big-box stores, and I really think Spatially will be a game-changer in reversing that trend,” commented Spatially founder and CEO Hillit Meidar-Alfi. “Until now, location intelligence and spatial targeting have been largely inaccessible to anyone without the resources and the budget to mine through mountains of unstructured data. Spatially is leveling the playing field by making big data both available and actionable for the average small business.”

With a growing team of urban planners, GIS analysts and software engineers, Spatially is committed to making sense of locations, customers and markets, as well as their impact on business and residential living. Starting with Spatially Ads, the company is actively expanding its core offerings to make hyperlocal marketing easier and more effective for all.

For more information about Spatially or Spatially Ads, please visit http://www.spatially.com.

About Spatially, Inc:

Spatially is a location intelligence platform that brings the power of web analytics into the physical world. Aggregating and analyzing millions of data points, Spatially presents a comprehensive view of an area’s location dynamics, providing business owners a better understanding of their customers’ spatial behavior and the missing context of when, where and how to communicate with them. Launched in January 2017, the company is headquartered in Boston with offices in Seattle and Miami.

