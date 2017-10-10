AngelHack Announces The 16 Startups To Demo at Annual Global Demo Day

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Introducing The Highest-Performing Cohort Of Hackathon Prototypes Turned Startup

AngelHack, the world’s largest hacker community announces the top startups from their pre-accelerator (the HACKcelerator) who will demo at this year’s Global Demo Day (GDD) on November 2nd, 2017. At the Wilsey Center for Opera in San Francisco, AngelHack will showcase 16 startups from their most recent and highest-performing cohort yet. Each startup will pitch to over 150 investors and judges such as Chandini Ammineni, Partner at 500 Startups; Editor-At-Large of TechCrunch, Josh Constine; and Thomas Korte, Founder of AngelPad. Other guests include representatives from Techstars, Women Startup Lab, Refinery, Google Launchpad Accelerator, and more who have already promised guaranteed investment or interviews for the promising companies.

Global Demo Day is an annual event that showcases the top one percent of tech talent sourced from hackathons globally. This year, the startups are from all over the world including cities such as: Austin, Barcelona, Bogota, Cincinnati, Jaipur, London, Shenzhen, Los Angeles, and more. Their business ideas range from Blockchain platforms for millennials, augmented reality apps for businesses, IoT and hardware devices, and a tech for good San Francisco-based company that is working on a platform for homeless shelters to be more efficient. A few more notable startups are:

Goin: Goin is a blockchain enabled platform that encourages millennials to save and invest.

SolarIoT: Through the use of solar panels and a cryptocurrency token exchange, users are able to invest in solar panel projects, transfer and store energy.

TeamUp: a WeChat integrated app that helps people get to know each other and find partners in a community.

Delfinite: a consumer insights company that leverages voice interface devices to connect companies with their customers through Amazon Alexa.

“This cohort is absolutely amazing and undeniably of our strongest ones yet. We have two high school kids working on a blockchain solution for solar energy, several of our teams that have already secured local partners or customers, meaning they are either pulling in revenue or now in full Beta mode; not to mention that we have a hardware device that could revolutionize the beverage industry. The talent is seriously just mind blowing to see,” said Adi Abili, Managing Director or the HACKcelerator. Sabeen Ali, CEO of AngelHack added, “our vision is to enable a global community of innovators by combining the funding, speed and scale of Silicon Valley with the passion and knowledge of our global community. Given the right tools and resources these entrepreneurs are creating next-generation technology that is going to revolutionize every industry on earth. This is our best performing cohort and I couldn’t be more excited for the bright future of our startups.”

Through the HACKcelerator program, AngelHack has accelerated 122 startups and has a portfolio valuation of $70 million. 52 percent of all active companies go on to raise funding, while 31 percent get accepted into a later stage accelerator such as 500 Startups, YCombinator, or Techstars. In past years, these startups continue to catch the attention of investors, and advance even after demo day. A few years back, SlickLogin and Appetas, were acquired by Google within months of GDD. Another, Airpost.io was acquired by Box last year, and more recently, SocialCapital from 2015 was accepted into Techstars, raising $150,000 in seed funding. Others such as Earny.co have been accepted into Science Inc. raising $1.3 million. While team Osper was able to raise over $10 million in funds, and Testlio, a team from Estonia, raised $6.25 million just this year.

For more information on AngelHack and Global Demo Day 2017 contact Kelsey at (415) 754-0261 or email her at: kelsey(at)angelhac(dot).com.

AngelHack, a female-owned, female-majority company is the world’s largest and most diverse developer ecosystem, helping to drive open innovation of tech products, platforms and brands with extraordinary smarts, scale and speed. Known as pioneers of global hackathons for more than five years, AngelHack’s 130,000+ developers, designers, and entrepreneurs around the world compete to build, test and launch new solutions over the course of a weekend. The HACKcelerator program and other education initiatives connect ambitious developers with thought leaders and experienced entrepreneurs to help them become more versatile, entrepreneurial and successful as change-makers. Find out more at http://www.angelhack.com.

