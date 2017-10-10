El Rey Network’s “Lucha Underground” to be First U.S. Television Series to Screen in Immersive Movie Theatre Format 4DX

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Season Three Finale, “Ultima Lucha Tres – Part IV,” to Debut at Private Screening in L.A. October 17th

CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D cinema company, announced today that El Rey Network’s lucha libre wrestling series “Lucha Underground” will be the first U.S. television series to screen in the immersive 4DX format. “Ultima Lucha Tres – Part IV,” the season 3 finale, will screen at a private event for media and fans in the 4DX auditorium at the Regal L.A. Live Stadium 14 on October 17th.

4DX provides moviegoers – and now Lucha fans – with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with on-screen visuals through motion synchronized seats and environmental effects ranging from water, wind and snow to lightning, scents, and other special effects. Since launching in 2009, more than 450 films have been screened in 4DX, which is available in 410 locations around the world, including 9 in the United States.

“‘Lucha Underground’ features non-stop, high-flying and hard-hitting action that makes it the ideal programming to showcase the state-of-the-art 4DX technology,” remarked El Rey Network President and G.M. Daniel Tibbets. “We pride ourselves on getting viewers as close to the action as possible and now they can actually feel as if they are in the ring.”

Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground.” The riveting original introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. Fans have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. It provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that has come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite.

“From Hollywood blockbusters to more local fare, we have had the great privilege of showcasing premium content to 4DX fans around the globe for several years as the immersive format continues to grow in popularity. Today, we are thrilled to finally be able to showcase a TV series on the big screen, bringing ‘Lucha Underground’ fans into the all-sensory 4DX action,” said Brandon Choi, COO, CJ 4DPLEX Americas.

“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.

About CJ 4DPLEX



CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes for both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 450 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. As of October 2017, more than 50,000 4DX seats operate in 410 auditoriums spanning 49 countries. CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company. For more information, please visit http://www.cj4dplex.com

About El Rey Network



El Rey Network is a Latino-infused entertainment brand that revels in the courage, capacity, and creativity of ordinary people on extraordinary journeys. Launched by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and run by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, El Rey Network develops and produces linear and digital programming as well as integrated branded entertainment offerings. El Rey Network’s flagship is a 24-hour English-language entertainment and lifestyle cable channel that focuses a distinctly Latino lens on popular culture. El Rey Network is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

