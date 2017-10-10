FEI to Present at Metro Milwaukee SHRM Meeting

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Equipping human resource professionals with effective EAP approaches

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from EAP and organizational development to crisis management and workplace violence prevention, will present at an upcoming Metro Milwaukee Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) Total Rewards special interest group meeting.

FEI Senior Account Manager Randy Kratz will present an informative presentation, “The Advantages and Services of an Employee Assistance Program,” on October 17, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CST. This presentation will discuss how to use an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) as a broad-brush resource for addressing multiple aspects of employee and organizational wellness.

Participants will learn:

— The significance of Employee Assistance Programs’ roots in Occupational Alcoholism



— Best practices for most effectively using EAP as a partner in people management, wellness, training, critical incident response and other initiatives



— Problem solving from an EAP-informed perspective by discussing real life scenarios and experiences

Kratz, MS, LCSW, LPC, is a Senior Account Manager and Consultant for FEI Behavioral Health. He is a licensed clinical social worker and licensed professional counselor in the State of Wisconsin and has worked as both a counselor and a supervisor in outpatient and hospital settings for over 15 years. He has been a workplace consultant for over 20 years providing employers and employees with assistance for stress and conflict management, organizational change, substance abuse and other organizational challenges affecting people. Kratz is an experienced adult educator and has presented at many conferences and workshops throughout the Midwest. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

To learn more about Metro Milwaukee SHRM or FEI’s presentation, visit http://www.mmshrm.org/events/2017/october/total-rewards-sig/.

FEI has a 35-year history in enhancing workforce resiliency by offering a full spectrum of solutions, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. One of the most successful social enterprises in America, FEI was created by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of social sector organizations working to achieve its vision of healthy and equitable society. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.

