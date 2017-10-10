IRA Financial Group – Leading Self-Directed IRA Provider – Introduces New Cryptocurrency Forum for Self-Directed IRA Clients

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Bitcoin IRA forum for IRA Financial Group clients will allow clients to share information and tips on all matters involving cryptocurrency investing with IRA funds

IRA Financial Group, the leading provider of self-directed IRA LLC and Solo 401(k) Plan solution is proud to announce the introduction of a new cryptocurrency forum for all IRA Financial Group clients who can share information, tips, recommendations, and review of all matters involving the use of self-directed IRA and Solo 401(k) plans to make cryptocurrency investments, such as bitcoins. “We have received a tremendous amount of feedback from clients looking for a way to communicate with our clients and discuss matters involving using retirement funds to buy cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoins,” stated Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group.

IRA Financial Group’s Bitcoin IRA solution with checkbook control will allow retirement account holders to buy, sell, or hold Bitcoins and other cryptocurency assets and generate tax-deferred or tax-free gains, in the case of a Roth IRA.

The primary advantage of using a Self Directed IRA LLC to make Bitcoin investments is that all income and gains associated with the IRA investment grow tax-deferred or tax-free in the case of a Roth IRA.

IRA Financial Group’s Bitcoin IRA LLC for cryptocurrency investors, is an IRS approved structure that allows one to use their retirement funds to make Bitcoin and other investments tax-free and without custodian consent.

IRA Financial Group is the market's leading provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial Group has helped thousands of clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate without custodian consent.

The IRA Financial Trust Company, a self-directed IRA custodian, was founded by Adam Bergman, a partner with the IRA Financial Group.

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial Group partner, has written six books on the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.

To learn more about the IRA Financial Group please visit our website at http://www.irafinancialgroup.com or call 800-472-0646.

