MB Business Capital Announces $9 Million Credit Facility for E.J. Victor

MB Business Capital, a division of MB Financial Bank, N.A., announced it recently provided a new $9,000,000 senior credit facility to Morganton, North Carolina-based E.J. Victor, Inc. E.J. Victor is a manufacturer and importer of high quality hand crafted furniture such as sofas, beds, loveseats, chests, mirrors, benches, ottomans and other accessories. MB’s credit facility will be used to fund working capital needs.

“The MB team worked diligently to structure a deal that will enable E.J. Victor to capitalize on a healthy furniture market and grow their business. MB Business Capital welcomes E.J Victor.” says Michael Sharkey, President of MB Business Capital.

John Jokinen, CEO of E.J. Victor, Inc., says, “MB capital totally understands our furniture industry and aggressively worked to provide our financial needs and future sales growth opportunities- a great young team to work with!”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017EJVictor/10/prweb14788845.htm