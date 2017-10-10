Metal Innovations Inc. Receives Transport Canada Approval for Cessna 208 and 208B Caravan Reset Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

With numerous Canadian Cessna Caravan Operators facing 20k hour total time concerns, Metal Innovations Inc. is pleased to announce that it has secured approval from Transport Canada Civil Aviation Department for its Cessna 208 and 208B Caravan Reset Program. This approval is available for viewing on the Transport Canada NICO webpage. The program was previously approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as Supplemental Type Certification (STC) #SA02549SE.

Cessna maintenance inspection requirements significantly increase at 20,000 hours of total time, then again every 5,000 thereafter. These intensive inspections take hundreds of man hours to complete and can cost an operator hundreds of thousands of dollars in maintenance costs and lost revenue due to aircraft downtime. The new Cessna 208 Special Inspection Document (SID) Reset program provides operators a cost-effective solution to mitigate costly downtime brought on by the substantial inspection schedule associated with aging aircraft concerns.

“Our goal is to provide all of our Caravan customers the ability to continue cost effective operations past the 20k milestone,” Said Kim Wilmes, CEO. “The Transport Canada approval is definitely a key component in achieving our objective.”

“Transport Canada’s approval is a significant step toward allowing us to offer our 20k Reset option to all of our customers regardless of location,” Stated Craig Wilmes, COO.

Metal Innovations is now accepting reservations for the Cessna 208 and 208B Caravan Reset Program. Please contact a representative to schedule your time slot today.

(http://www.metalinnovations.com) is an FAA Certified Repair Station #KW7R756N, PMA Authorized critical parts Facility, Cessna Service Center, and Certified WBENC WOSB providing over 21 years of impeccable and innovative repair, maintenance, modification, and manufacturing services for the air carrier, air cargo, corporate, and rotor wing markets. Metal Innovations Inc. is a leader in providing complete solutions for Cessna 208 Caravan operators including anything from minor repair and maintenance to major structural repair and 20k hour inspections/resets.

