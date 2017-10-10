Modern Acupuncture™ Now Open in Colorado Springs

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Modern Acupuncture™ now delivering the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture to the community in a retreat-like setting at University Village

Modern Acupuncture™, the first franchise to make a natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable delivery, is now open at the University Village shopping center in Colorado Springs. This marks the first of at least 15 locations that will open across Colorado as more franchise licenses are awarded.

Modern Acupuncture combines a healing form that has been validated by thousands of years of practice with a modern, clean and spa-like environment to provide guests with a peaceful sanctuary that they can make part of their regular routine. The first location is situated at 5166 North Nevada Avenue, Suite 150.

“We are excited to make acupuncture more accessible and affordable than ever before in Colorado Springs through Modern Acupuncture,” said Beth Slater, Modern Acupuncture’s Colorado Springs franchise and owner of the University Village location. “The benefits of acupuncture are absolutely unparalleled. From chronic or acute pain to digestion, insomnia and sleep, migraines, stress, cosmetic purposes and more – acupuncture is a solution to many ailments that many people have never considered or tried. We look forward to serving this community for years to come.”

Modern Acupuncture™ offers an enhanced acupuncture experience that utilizes needle therapy on nodes to increase blood flow, but unlike traditional acupuncture, does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. A visit to Modern Acupuncture™ feels like a relaxing retreat, where guests can unwind and possibly even fall asleep, zoning out to peaceful music all while experiencing the healing and/or cosmetic benefits of acupuncture. Sessions are typically 30 minutes or less, and walk-ins are welcome.

Upon entering Modern Acupuncture, guests are greeted by simplistic yet contemporary decor with calming colors and natural wood elements, sending them into an instant state of tranquility. After a customized consultation with a Modern Acupuncture Zen Advisor, guests are taken back to the Zen Den, a relaxing retreat outfitted with soundproof insulation, lounge-style recliners, calming sounds and cool earth tones, ensuring a multi-sensory experience while essential or cosmetic acupuncture services are delivered. Guests leave with a customized treatment plan and a complimentary handcrafted organic tea blend.

Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who have been certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) after completing a three-year masters degree from an accredited school. They are further trained in the specific method used at Modern Acupuncture by Robert Doane, EAMP, L.AC., DIPL., C.H., co-founder at Modern Acupuncture and world-renowned acupuncturist and educator.

Modern Acupuncture offers affordable memberships encouraging guests to add acupuncture to their regular health and wellness routines. The “Pathway Plan” for traditional acupuncture is $69 per month and includes two acupuncture sessions, preferred scheduling, and additional visits are only $20. The “Pathway Plan” for cosmetic acupuncture is $89 per month and includes two cosmetic acupuncture sessions (which also includes traditional acupuncture), preferred scheduling and additional visits are only $30. Single walk-in sessions are $59 for traditional and $79 for cosmetic.

In celebration of its opening, Modern Acupuncture is offering guests a complimentary first visit for the first month of opening, through December 6, 2017.

Modern Acupuncture is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit http://www.modacu.com/co001 or call 719-602-4375.

###

About Modern Acupuncture™

Modern Acupuncture™ is a franchise concept transforming the alternative medicine market and acupuncture industry. Offering an approachable, natural pathway, validated by thousands of years of practice to better health and wellbeing, Modern Acupuncture™ is the first franchise to deliver the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture in a retreat-like setting in highly accessible neighborhood locations across the country. Founded in 2016 and based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Modern Acupuncture™ currently offers area developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. ACU Development, LLC is the franchisor of MA Modern Acupuncture™ franchise locations and an operator in some states. In California, Florida, Kansas, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, ACU Development, LLC and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional acupuncture practices. For more information, please visit http://www.modacu.com or call (480) 999-5505.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14783566.htm