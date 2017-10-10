OnePath Medical Expands Services for MD, NY, and PA Patients Needing Medical Cannabis

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

OnePath Medical, a software provider used to connect doctors with patients needing medical cannabis, today announced that it has expanded its services to Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company currently operates in and serves Washington D.C. and is the only SaaS provider on the East Coast that enables people to legally access medical marijuana in their states.

“People around the world recognize the healing power of cannabis, but many are unable to legally and securely access it or find doctors who will evaluate and approve them for medical cannabis use, especially on this side of the U.S.,” said Joshua Green, co-founder, OnePath Medical. “Through our platform, we’ve helped many patients in Washington D.C. obtain the medical cannabis they need and now offer our services to patients in several markets on the East Coast with more coming online soon.”

Founded in early 2017, OnePath Medical has created an ecosystem for healing that digitally connects patients with doctors, dispensaries, and ongoing medical cannabis education in one cloud software. OnePath Medical is also the only medical cannabis software that can be white labeled as a telemedicine platform for doctors. Other medical cannabis software companies, all of which are based on the West Coast, focus solely on patients and doctors and use third party software builds, limiting scalability, customizability, and future controls as state medical cannabis laws change.

OnePath Medical seamlessly navigates patients through their state’s medical program. Patients first register on OnePath Medical where they complete an online profile. From there, they undergo a telemedicine examination of pre-existing medical conditions and medical history with a licensed physician who will determine whether or not medical cannabis is appropriate. If approved, the patient receives a medical cannabis recommendation and can then access medical cannabis products and dispensaries in their state.

All patient medical data in OnePath Medical is encrypted with SSL certificates and housed within industry leading data protection servers, meeting all HIPAA standards on security and electronic medical record keeping. Currently, there are approximately 1.2 million medical marijuana patients in the U.S.

OnePath Medical is dedicated to pushing the traditional limits imposed on Cannabis by creating an ecosystem that can seamlessly connect patients, doctors, and dispensaries. We are a passionate coalition comprising of health-tech doctors, and dispensaries aiding in transforming the channels to enjoy medicine all over the world. We aim to change the image of alternative medicine as we seek to create more ease for all users, more growth in the science, more access for all patients, and more transparency in the industry.

