Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Selects BLUE Software for Advanced Proofing in Teamcenter®

BLUE Software's proofing and artwork annotation technology is now available as Advanced Proofing in Siemens Teamcenter® portfolio

BLUE Software (http://www.bluesoftware.com), a leading provider of label and artwork management (LAM) technology, today announced its proofing and artwork annotation technology is now available as Advanced Proofing in Siemens Teamcenter® portfolio, the world’s most widely used digital lifecycle management software and part of Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business.

“As a company, we have continued our focus and expansion in consumer products and retail. We identified key strategic partners and technologies for our solutions. BLUE Software provides the unique features and reputation we sought to offer in Teamcenter with Advanced Proofing,” said Suzanne Kopcha, vice president of consumer products and retail strategy for Siemens PLM Software, a business unit of the Siemens Digital Factory Division. “We found that no other software can match BLUE’s ability to enable worldwide collaborative proofing in complement to our Teamcenter functionalities, helping Siemens PLM continue to deliver the best global capabilities across a wide range of industries.”

Customers of Siemens PLM Software now have access to an Advanced Proofing solution that has been proven to increase communication efficiency and collaboration by more than 50 percent. In addition to unmatched global collaboration capabilities, customers will now have access to advanced annotation and markup, faster viewing speeds, and concurrent annotation capabilities. Advanced Proofing will now enable up to 4,600 percent zooms and support PDFs, images, 3D PDFs, videos, Office files and other file formats. An all-HTML5 responsive design extends Advanced Proofing to any HTML device.

“Coupling our Vproof technology with the Siemens PLM platform enabled fast and seamless integration of BLUE into the Teamcenter portfolio,” said Stephen Kaufman, chief product officer for BLUE Software. “Many of our customers have identified the value of bringing Siemens Teamcenter PLM and BLUE together, and we have responded. Being part of Siemens PLM’s world-class solution, working with their team, and reaching their diverse global client base opens up BLUE to many new possibilities, industries and opportunities.”

The Teamcenter portfolio helps a wide range of manufacturers deliver increasingly complex products to market, while maximizing productivity and streamlining global operations. BLUE Software serves more than 12,000 brands at more than 5,000 companies; most of these manufacturers produce consumer packaged goods, retail goods, pharmaceuticals or medical devices. Through its integration with Siemens via the Teamcenter portfolio Advanced Proofing feature, BLUE now extends its leading artwork proofing technology to advanced engineering and design manufacturers in a wide range of industries that include aerospace, automotive, energy and industrial systems.

BLUE Software’s leading enterprise label and artwork management applications enable its CPG, retail, pharmaceutical and medical device clients to satisfy the rigorous demands of creative, brand and regulatory compliance. By leveraging SaaS based collaboration and workflow tools, BLUE dramatically improves efficiency KPIs around label development and deployment for more than 100,000 users, 12,000 brands and 5,000 companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.bluesoftware.com.

Note: Siemens and the Siemens logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Siemens AG. Teamcenter is a trademark or registered trademark of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries.

