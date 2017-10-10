The Center for the Visually Impaired Presents to Donors an Educational Seminar by the Donor Motivation Program®

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Center for the Visually Impaired, an Atlanta-based charity presents an educational planned giving seminar educating their donors, friends and local community on ways to leave a lasting legacy to charity without leaving less to family.

On Thursday, October 19 at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Buckhead, The Center for the Visually Impaired holds its second in a series of seminars to educate their donors, friends, and community about the opportunities for giving more to the charities of their choice, without leaving less to their family. The events are in partnership with the Donor Motivation Program®, an international program serving leading charities and their donors for over 20 years.

This is a timely program for The Center for the Visually Impaired as it deepens its relationships with donors and celebrates over 50 years of service in Georgia. This program represents their commitment in the community as Georgia’s largest comprehensive, fully accredited facility providing rehabilitation services for the blind and visually impaired.

The Donor Motivation Program® presentation simply titled Estate Tax Elimination and Income Tax Reduction, has been viewed by more than 100,000 donors and hosted by charities all across the United States and Canada educating donors about their tax savings and charitable giving opportunities.

The program provides donors and friends of The Center for the Visually Impaired the unique opportunity to be educated about tax saving opportunities available today without making an “ask” of the attendees or being pressured to make any kind of gift decision at the event.

This series of events by the Donor Motivation Program® is a way for The Center for the Visually Impaired to say thank you to its generous supporters, donors and friends in the community.

Attendees of each event will also hear about major challenges and obstacles that donors face today which include the fear of running out of money, rising taxes, increasing healthcare costs and more.

The Donor Motivation Program® is unique in its presentation to talking about tax savings opportunities available by demonstrating a strategic approach to tax, retirement and charitable planning. It also shows attendees how to use a three-dimensional approach to money as the key to being able to “redirect” tax dollars to charity while also benefiting family.

The featured speaker will be nationally recognized Financial Educator and Charitable Wealth Planning Specialist, Barry H Spencer. He will share his personal experiences and knowledge of ways that you can leave a lasting legacy to charity without leaving less to family.

Spencer’s presentation is rich with usable information, real world examples, a compelling case study and even his own personal story. In fact, it is his personal experience with a failed wealth transfer in his own family that resulted in the driving motivation to share about tax saving and legacy giving concepts in a clear and compelling way that benefits attendees.

In addition to the informative presentation, the evening will include appetizers and light dinner after the presentation so that attendees can ask questions of the presenter as well as interact with staff and board members of The Center for the Visually Impaired.

For more information about the event or to learn more about The Center for the Visually Impaired, contact Brandon Lawler, at blawler(at)cviga(dot)org or call 404-602-4361.



The mission of The Center for the Visually Impaired is to empower people impacted by vision loss to live with independence and dignity. To learn more, visit us at http://www.cviga.org.

