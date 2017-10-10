Wave6 Debuts New Redesigned Website

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Enhanced digital presence offers visitors expanded service offerings, additional resources and an enhanced user experience.

Wave6, a subsidiary of Emtec, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The enhanced site–wave6.com–is more mobile responsive, provides easier navigation and offers a modern design with clean, crisp, eye-catching images.

Wave6 made the investment in the new digital presence to better present the breadth of industry knowledge, technology expertise and extensive services it offers. The site also boasts additional resources, including webcasts, videos, eBooks, blog posts as well as success stories, that educate as well as showcase the value that Wave6 brings.

Greg Lewis, President and CEO, said the new design and messaging truly elevates the Wave6 brand for clients, prospects and partners.

“We are thrilled with the new design and the ability to better showcase our services, our amazing team and the accolades we have received in the industry,” Lewis said. “It now provides visitors with a more comprehensive view of Wave6 and how we can help organizations better optimize their Salesforce investment and processes.”

About Wave6



Wave6 helps you expand, optimize and manage the value of Salesforce. As an award-winning Salesforce partner, we leverage powerful Cloud, Mobile, Social and Analytics technology to transform your business through a suite of consulting services. For more information, visit wave6.com.

