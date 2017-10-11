American Equus Gallop for a Cure Riders Win Big at Belmont and Keeneland

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

American Equus irons and the jockeys that swear by them had multiple top placings this weekend at both Belmont Park in New York and the Keeneland Fall Meet in Lexington, Kentucky. Nine of the company's Chosen Rider's took part in dozens of races over the course of Saturday and Sunday with many competing even against each other for top placings. By the end of the weekend, the company's Chosen Riders took home ten winning victories, eight runner-ups, and seven third placings.

At Belmont Park, it was Irad Ortiz Jr. who claimed victory in the biggest purse of the weekend by winning the $1,000,000 Jockey Club Gold Stakes, aboard his mount Diversify. Ortiz and Diversify bested a field of seven other combinations that included other Chosen Riders including, Jose Ortiz who came in at a close second aboard Keen Ice, and Luis Saez who finished fifth on Destin.

Ortiz Jr. completed the weekend with a total of six victories including the Jockey Cup Gold Stakes.

At Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky, American Equus Chosen Riders would secure top placings in four of the weekend's richest races including the Claiborne Breeder's Futurity, where Robbie Albarado and Free Drop Billy bested a field of eleven other competitors including Chosen Riders, Ricardo Santana Jr., Brian Hernandez Jr., and Javier Castellano.

A noticeable accent that all the Chosen Riders shared was the special edition Pink Teardrop XL Racing Iron. These unique irons were specifically made to be used throughout the month of October to help raise awareness for breast cancer research and more specifically the "Gallop for a Cure' campaign that was launched by American Equus at the beginning of October. Through Gallop for a Cure,' American Equus has pledged to donate 100 percent of the profits made from the sale of the Pink Teardrop XL Irons, as well as ten percent of total profits to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The dominating performances stand as a testament to the successful combination of horse and rider talent paired with superior equipment. American Equus' irons have proven perfect for Thoroughbred racing with their unique design. Made of solid but light-weight billet aluminum alloy, the stirrups provide advanced lateral crush protection and are the pinnacle in jockey safety, while the hand polished finish adds an elegant and professional look.

American Equus' special edition stirrups are made from the same high-quality material and cutting-edge design as its original Teardrop XL Racing Irons but are available in pink and feature the symbolic Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon. The stirrups are available for individual purchase on their website through the month of October.

