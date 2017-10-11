Babelway Emerges as Top Security Performer among iPaaS Solutions

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

With ISO 27001 certification and PCI DSS compliance, Babelway becomes the most secure Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) on the market

Babelway, an innovator in B2B integration, today announced the company qualified for PCI DSS Level 2 compliance and certification to ISO 27001:2013 standards after successfully completing months of third-party auditing, including external scanning and penetration testing by KPMG, Qualys and Deloitte. The achievement underscores a level of security in the commercial exchange of electronic data that is unrivaled in the iPaaS industry.

“Babelway has always provided our customers with the security their businesses require,” said Babelway Managing Director Francois Van Uffelen. “We’re taking a step further by achieving these credentials. Today, Babelway shows it is committed to enterprise-grade security and uncompromising legal compliance, regardless of where our customers operate in the world.”

The Payment Card Industry Digital Security Standard (PCI DSS)—created by credit card giants Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and others—is a set of policies and procedures designed to ensure the security of credit card transactions while protecting the personal information of card holders. Meeting the DSS standard ensures companies that send and receive credit card data through Babelway are in full compliance with PCI security mandates.

ISO 27001 is a set of standards for the secure management of digital assets. For several years, Babelway has followed ISO 27001 protocols by adopting an Information Security Management System, a systematic approach for managing sensitive company and customer information like financial information or intellectual property. The achievement of the certification, however, marks a move to validate operational excellence through a series of external audits.

With the addition of these two internationally recognized standards in data security, Babelway becomes the first iPaaS or EDI software provider to demonstrate compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS and HIPAA standards.

In order to maintain these standards over time, Babelway will be subject to an annual audit (for SOC 2 and ISO 27001) and external scanning (for PCI DSS compliance). For more information about Babelway’s security policy, go to http://www.babelway.com/security-policy.

