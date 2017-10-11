Baicells Technologies Achieves Full Integration with Powercode

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Allows seamless integration of industry category leaders’ solutions for thousands of customers

Baicells Technologies, a provider of disruptive global LTE solutions, has announced at Wireless Internet Service Providers’ Association’s (WISPA) annual “WISPAPALOOZA” show that it has successfully integrated Powercode’s WISP subscriber lifecycle business management platform with its LTE fixed wireless products. This follows months of mutual efforts with senior product teams from both companies. Wireless service providers can now leverage the number one solutions in LTE fixed wireless and 3rd party comprehensive business management platforms in one integrated package.

Baicells offers its own management platform, but many operators also use dedicated 3rd party platforms that include subscriber provisioning, billing, scheduling and other operationally critical features typically not included in a hardware vendors management suite. Integration between hardware vendors and management platforms enables operators to more easily mix, manage, and monitor multiple hardware brands into their network by having a single operational interface for susbscriber lifecycle management.

“We are a customer-focused vendor and we tell the truth,” noted Patrick Leary, President of Baicells Technologies North America, Inc. “The truth is that most WISPs use more than one hardware brand, not just Baicells. It’s about the right tool for the job. Our job is to make customer lives easier and to earn our position in their network, and integrating our solution with Powercode’s platform is part of our ongoing effort to do that. Powercode is both the pioneer and leader in 3rd party WISP management solutions, so this integration benefits many customers.”

“PowerCode and Baicells are the leaders in their respective categories, so it was both natural and important for us to work together in support of our mutual customers’ needs” commented Jim Bertram, CEO of Powercode. “Our combined solution makes it even easier now for WISPs to add Baicells’ game changing LTE into their service offerings in a way that’s seamless with their existing Powercode management platforms.”

Both Baicells and Powercode are proud members of WISPA and Diamond Level Sponsors for WISPAPALOOZA 2017. Baicells solutions are available via several select channels listed on our http://www.na.baicells.com website. Powercode solution pricing may be found on their website at http://www.powercode.com.

About Baicells



Baicells is a privately-held, high tech company with offices in China and USA. It has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to LTE, like moving a complete LTE system to unlicensed spectrum and building it with an IT based architecture. With Baicells’ turnkey end-to-end solutions, it becomes much easier to provide wireless broadband within everyone's reach at a very low cost.

About Powercode



At Powercode, building the best and most effective business-wide ISP management software is what we strive for. Our industry-leading platform includes a customer portal, billing, scheduling, provisioning, monitoring, and even RF path profiles. Our mission is to offer the best all-in-one solution for ISPs of all sizes – everyone from a startup, to seasoned companies. We have been there every step of the way for more than 15 years. Writing secure, safe, and well maintained code for our software is what we love to do and something we take pride in.

