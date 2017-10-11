Barcode Printers Market 2017: Industry Challenges and Counter-Strategies Formation

Global Barcode Printers Industry Press Release

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/10/2017 — Latest report published by Progressive Markets on the ICT and media sector, which titled, "Global Barcode Printers Market– Size, Trend, Share, Opportunity Analysis & Forecast, 2014-2025", the industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the period, 2017–2025. It is advantageous to new entrants and manufacturers owing to its characteristic to give them an edge of current dynamics of the market.

Research helps to explore factors that drive and impede growth of the global barcode printer market. The aspects that propel progress of the industry include rise in demand of barcode wristbands and need to keep tracks in the healthcare sector. Apart from this, alternative factor that fuel market is growth in use of organized retail to label. The analysts also highlight aspects that restrict growth of the market is substitution, such as RFID tags.

Research describes the global barcode printers market in terms of scope and product. It comprises of summary of the industry in reference to market attractiveness, trends, and competitive scenarios. It incorporates the Porter's Five Forces Analysis (PFFA) to have a comprehensive know-how of these landscapes in the industry. The study evaluates them based on bargaining power of customers & buyers, threat of substitutes & new entrants, and industry rivalry. It divides the market into printer types, printing technologies, consumables, application, distribution channels, and regions.

Report offers numerous takeaways of the global barcode printers market, such as it provides great competitive edge to manufacturers, stakeholders, and new entrants. These are comprehensive evaluation of aspects that have potential to restrict or drive the industry. The experts explore competitive scenario which helps them to understand the present rivalry within the geographical locations. Further, they assess the opportunities that prevail within these regional distributions. An in-depth assessment of developments in the market aids manufacturers and new entrepreneurs to understand the industry behavior. The research thoroughly follows the status of the products and also provides a substantial examination of top manufacturers of the market framework.

Based on printer type, the report segments the Global Barcode Printer Market into desktop barcode printers, mobile barcode printers, industrial barcode printers. It classifies printing technology into thermal transfer, dot matrix, direct thermal, laser, and ink jet. Based on consumables, it categorizes the market into ribbons, wax/resin ribbons, wax ribbons, labels, and resin ribbons. According to the research, the industry finds its application in industrial/manufacturing, retail, transportation/logistics, healthcare, commercial services, and government.

Report discusses major manufacturers of the global barcode printers industry, such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Printek Inc., Canon Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Printronix, Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, and TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd. The experts assess each vendor based on different strategies adopted by them in order to keep themselves updated about evolvement in market trends. These strategies include collaboration, product development, acquisition, and product approval. Further, they business & finance segments & recent development. They also offer an overview of every top vendor.

Geographically, the study segments the barcode radar industry into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). It segments distribution channel into direct-to-end user, direct-to-OEM, dealer/distributor, and systems integrator. It analyzes market share by printer types, printing technologies, consumable, applications, distribution channels, and regions for the period, 2014–2025. The research evaluates size of the industry of each printer type, printing technology, consumable, application, and distribution channel by region during the historic as well as forecast period, 2014–2016 and 2017–2025, respectively.

