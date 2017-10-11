CannaSys Releases Metrics of Citizen Toke Campaign of Sträva Craft Coffee Inc. of Denver

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Citizen Toke brought Sträva Return On Investment of nearly 1000% with a cost per new user acquired of less than $3

CannaSys, Inc. (OTC QB: MJTK) (“CannaSys”), a marketing, branding, and technology company, today announced its metrics from its first nationally distributed marketing campaign for Sträva’s CBD infused coffee through the Citizen Toke platform.

During this Beta period before full release of the Citizen Toke platform to the industry, CannaSys has been working with companies on a smaller scale to test the viability of the platform in not only generating new revenues, but also, and primarily, in helping brands, products, and retailers to gain new customers.

The most recent campaign was with Sträva Craft Coffee Inc. of Denver, Colorado. The blast was sent to 298 people all across the country, though primarily in Colorado. Of these messages sent, 72 users replied to save the deal. Of these 72 users that replied, 11 customers completed the entire purchase process, netting Sträva just under $300 in revenue. The conversion rate was almost 4%. This is excellent when compared to other digital marketing channels.

“What we are really excited about for this platform is not necessarily the revenue generated and ROI for brands and products, although we are very proud of the results with these metrics thus far. For us, the focus of Citizen Toke is in helping brands, products and retailers find new customers that can be then be converted into loyal customers through the quality of the product and purchase experience provided,” noted Patrick Burke, CEO of CannaSys “We facilitate that first step towards loyalty by facilitating that first purchase.”

Cannabis is one of the most difficult industries to find and convert a new customer on a level playing field. Despite Facebook and Google shutting down advertising in the space, there are many channels to market through. However, many are so saturated or only highlight brands with larger marketing budgets that new companies have difficulty growing despite having a superior product. Citizen Toke offers an alternative through the use of SMS, creating a simple, direct, engaging and uncluttered marketing message that can connect new customers with brands.

Citizen Toke offers exclusive, instant, location-based, gamified promotions for cannabis retailers looking to more intimately connect with their consumers directly through SMS. Citizen Toke is an efficient means for retail centers to communicate exclusive promotions to their consumers and to extend brand awareness to current and potentially new customers. More details on the technology and business plan of Citizen Toke can be found at White Paper

CannaSys and its board and senior management remain committed to creating long-term shareholder value and will provide timely updates to shareholders as they occur.

About CannaSys, Inc.



CannaSys is a technology solutions, marketing, and branding company. Its core products are delivered “software as a service” to facilitate point-of-purchase transactions and customer relationship marketing solutions. CannaSys plans to develop, acquire, and build strategic relationships with other businesses in order to bring additional solutions to market. For more information, please visit http://www.cannasys.com and http://www.citizentoke.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including continued acceptance of CannaSys’s products, increased levels of competition for CannaSys, new products and technological changes, CannaSys’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in CannaSys’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/cannasys/10112017/prweb14789027.htm