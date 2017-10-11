Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2017 to 2023

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a non-surgical procedure in which a catheter or a stent is used to open narrowed blood vessels which are blocked by deposition of plaque. It is used to improve blood flow and decrease heart-related chest pain improving the patients condition.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/11/2017 — Rise in incidences of heart diseases, diabetes, and coronary artery disease, development of advanced stents, and introduction of cost effective intervention devices drive the market for Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). However, low number of heart specialty hospitals and limited availability of heart surgeons restrain the market growth. Moreover, introduction of advanced technologies within the percutaneous coronary intervention such as advanced silicone and polymer implants in the emerging nations such as China, Brazil, and India create opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The complex percutaneous coronary intervention market is segmented on the basis of types of stents, surgery, and region. On the basis of stents, it is divided into drug-eluting stents (DES), bare metal stents, and bioresorbable stents. On the basis of surgery, it is classified into percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI/TAVR), and trans-mitral valve implantation (TMVR). By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Get PDF Brochure of this Report Market Study: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3976

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps understand various types of surgeries used for the treatment of coronary intervention.

The key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Getinge AB, and St. Jude Medical.

Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Key Segments:

By Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare Metal Stents

Bioresorbable Stents

By Surgery

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI/TAVR)

Trans-Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVR)

Flat 20% Discount on This Report – Grab Hold of Your Discounts Now!!!

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/complex-percutaneous-coronary-intervention-market-to-incur-rapid-extension-during-2017-to-2023-875954.htm