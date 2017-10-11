Contour Design Releases UNIMOUSE, a Truly Adjustable Ergonomic Mouse, Providing Unmatched Comfort and Precision

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

UNIMOUSE, the first truly adjustable ergonomic mouse, is a fully adjustable mouse offering 35 degrees of vertical adjustability and a movable thumb support to accommodate many different hand shapes and sizes, it also features the latest technology and innovations you expect in a mouse.

Contour Design recently announced the release of their latest product, UNIMOUSE, a truly adjustable ergonomic mouse that features 35 degrees of adjustable tilt and an articulating thumb support which allows it to accommodate a wide variety of different hand shapes and sizes. Contour Design’s UNIMOUSE offers an unprecedented level of comfort that is unmatched by today’s industry standards and is suitable for anyone from tech enthusiasts to designers, or consumers who are seeking relief from hand and wrist pain. UNIMOUSE will change the way people think about ergonomic mice.

“We’re designed to move, so let’s move.”

In addition to its fully adjustable body and thumb support, UNIMOUSE comes packed with the latest technology, including a state-of-the-art sensor, 10 cursor speeds selections, a long-life battery that boasts a quick recharging time and a battery that can last up to 3 months on a single charge. Available in wireless or wired format, UNIMOUSE is suitable in a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

Pricing and Availability:



The Contour Design UNIMOUSE is priced at $89.95 for wired, $109.95 for wireless and is available now at contourdesign.com and amazon.com for North America and will be coming to Europe by November 1st. For more information, please visit http://www.unimouse.com, contourdesign.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, or Twitter.

About Contour Design:



Contour Design is a global leader in the development, research, and design of ergonomic computer input devices such as Unimouse, RollerMouse and Contour Mouse. Founded in 1995 by Steve Wang, Contour Design Inc. designed the optimal computer mouse based on ergonomic research relating to computer use. Our award-winning ergonomic designs are the result of nearly three decades of research, development, and design initiative.

Visit the UNIMOUSE website: http://www.unimouse.com

Contact:



Contour Design



Rob Porter, +1-800-462-6678 x316



robertp(at)contourdesign(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14782357.htm