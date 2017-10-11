Contrast Injector Systems Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017–2025

Contrast injectors are medical equipment that inject radio-opaque contrast media into the body to observe various tissues during medical imaging practices. They are widely used in radiology departments and improves the quality of medical imaging techniques such as CT, MRI, PET/CT, and ultrasound.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/11/2017 — The major factors that contribute to the growth of the Contrast Injectors Systems Market include increasing prevalence of include neurological, oncological, gastrointestinal & musculoskeletal diseases, high demand for scanning techniques, the growing awareness about health concerns & pre-diagnosis techniques, and technological advancements in imaging procedures. However, high costs of equipment and adverse reactions associated with contrast media may hamper the market growth. Technological advancements in the designs of contrast injectors systems such as systems with dual head injection instead of single head injection system present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The contrast injectors systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product, it is categorized into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. The injector systems segment is further sub segmented into CT, MRI, and angiography injector systems. The consumables segment is divided into injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables such as scan bags, valves, vials, and spikes. Injector heads are further sub-segmented into single head injectors, dual head injectors, and syringeless injectors. Based on the application, the market is divided into interventional cardiology, radiology, and interventional radiology. By geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in this market include Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co. HG, Medtronic Plc., Nemoto Kyorindo co., Ltd., VIVID IMAGING, and AngioDynamics.

Contrast Injector Systems Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Injector Systems

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Injector Heads

Single Head Injectors

Dual Head Injectors

Syringeless Injectors

Tubing

Syringe

Other Consumables

Accessories

By Application

Interventional Cardiology

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

