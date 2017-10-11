Corista to Present on AI and Leveraging Emerging Technology at Southeast Pathology Chairs & Administrators Conference (SEAPC)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The presentation will focus on artificial intelligence and leveraging emerging technologies in support of pathologists.

Dr. Keith Kaplan, Corista Chief Medical Officer, and Eric Wirch, Corista Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director, will present at the Southeast Pathology Chairs & Administrators Conference this fall. Their presentation will focus on advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in surgical pathology and what AI means for the future of pathology practice.

Recent advances in AI demonstrate promise in delivering expert-level, automated algorithms to assist pathologists. The practical and productivity benefits of AI algorithms are in the detection and classification of features within images. Further, the presentation of AI analysis results, within an optimized workflow tool, realizes the utility of AI's promise. At a deeper level, automated screenings will prioritize images and regions in a study based on the Deep Learning’s classification score.

Quick look:



Topic: AI: Leveraging Emerging Technologies in Support of Pathologists

When: Friday, Oct. 27, 2:45 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Southeast Pathology Chairs and Administrators Conference, Saint Augustine, – FL

Presenters: Keith J. Kaplan, M.D. and Eric Wirch

Conference info: http://seapc.pathology.ufl.edu/

About the Presenters: Dr. Kaplan is a practicing pathologist and recognized thought leader in digital pathology. Dr. Kaplan currently serves as a member of the College of American Pathologists, American Society of Clinical Pathology and the American Society of Cytopathology as well as the American Pathology Foundation. He is an executive board member of the American Pathology Foundation. Dr. Kaplan is the publisher of tissuepathology.com, the industry’s leading pathology blog, and a contributor to Corista’s blog. He frequently lectures at both national and international meetings on topics related to pathology informatics.

Mr. Wirch heads Corista’s technology team focused on creating image-centric solutions for complex workflow and information management issues. Their approach emphasizes architecture, scalability, security and system availability. Mr. Wirch has more than 20 years of experience in the design and implementation of image-centric distributed and cloud-based systems. He and his team are leveraging this experience to bring our Machine Learning and Computer Vision expertise to bear in a scalable, distributed platform. He holds five granted patents and several more on file.

About Corista: Shaping the future of digital healthcare delivery



Corista is helping the nation’s leading hospitals and research centers transform clinical, research and education programs in pathology with a fully integrated, vendor-agnostic digital workflow suite.

Corista delivers the industry’s most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole-slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have 21st century tools to collaborate, communicate, teach and report with access to ‘best of breed’ image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians & patients from across the globe, and Investigator-initiated researchers have an R&D platform to apply their algorithms.

Corista is closing the distance between physicians, patients, bio-tech and pharma. Better, faster, easier. This is Integrated Pathology™ only from Corista. For more information, visit http://www.Corista.com.

