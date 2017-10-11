EBSCO Health Introduces Dynamic Health™

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Evidence-based Skills Content Designed to Help Nurses and Allied Health Professionals Develop Critical Skills

Dynamic Health™, a comprehensive collection of evidence-based skills content and corresponding skills checklists intended to help nurses and allied health professionals develop critical clinical, transcultural and patient instruction skills, is now available from EBSCO Health, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO).

Dynamic Health provides curated, concise content combined with a cutting-edge cloud-based interface. The product, created in part by the founders of the CINAHL® databases, is a direct result of in-depth research into the workflow and needs of nurses and allied health professionals at the point of care. More than 2000 skills will be available covering nursing, allied health, patient education and transcultural care.

“This product delivers on the promise to bring the right kind of information to the nurse at the bedside — preparation, procedures, mindfulness of risks, best evidence — all in a way that efficiently respects the nurse’s time and need for focus,” says Gay Landstrom, Chief Nursing Officer at St. John’s Providence Health System. Landstrom is a member of Dynamic Health’s Executive Board and was involved in the creation and development of the product.

EBSCO Health Senior Vice President of Medical Product Management, Betsy Jones, says Dynamic Health makes it easy for users to get the content they need, when they need it. “Content is organized and structured in a way that provides a meaningful user experience, including easier discovery. With Dynamic Health, we hope to enhance the learning experience for nurses and allied health professionals, in turn improving the overall quality of patient care.”

Skills content from Dynamic Health will be fully integrated within HealthStream Learning Center and HealthStream Checklist Management, providing customers with the best skills development content available. For more information about Dynamic Health, visit: https://health.ebsco.com/products/dynamic-health

About EBSCO Health



EBSCO Health, part of EBSCO Information Services, is a leading provider of clinical decision support solutions, healthcare business intelligence, and medical research information for the healthcare industry. EBSCO Health users include professionals in medicine, nursing, and allied health. Flagship products include CINAHL®, DynaMed Plus®, Nursing Reference Center Plus™, clinical e-books and e-journals, EBSCO Discovery Service™, licensed databases (such as MEDLINE®.), plus EBSCONET®. EBSCO Health databases are powered by EBSCOhost®, the electronic resource favored by libraries around the world.

For more information, please contact:



Kathleen McEvoy



Vice President of Communications



