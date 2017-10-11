Exceptional L&D Programs Recognized in First Docebo Learning Awards

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The 2017 Docebo Learning Awards honored clients Acronis Inc., Apptio, Cineplex, and Swisscom for their innovative learning and development programs.

This year at the inaugural DoceboInspire conference, learning management platform provider Docebo was thrilled to launch its Learning Awards program by honoring achievements in five unique categories. Docebo clients Apptio, Acronis Inc., Cineplex, and Swisscom were recognized for their outstanding use of the Docebo platform to achieve training and business goals.

“Docebo provides the platform, but it’s our clients who are developing the exciting new strategies and engaging learning content that’s making a real impact. These awards are in recognition of all their hard work,“ said Docebo’s Chief Revenue Officer, Alessio Artuffo, who handed out the awards aboard a luxury yacht cruise around the Boston Harbor.

Learn more about these award-winning learning and development programs:

Acronis Inc.



Best Extended Enterprise Training Program



Acronis uses Docebo to deliver and easily track self-paced training and certification for partners, customers, and employees on sales and semi-technical topics. “We highly value and are very excited to continue our partnership with Docebo,” says Andrey Zevakhin, the Senior Director, Training & Evangelism at Acronis. “In the three years since we onboarded their easy to use learning management system we’ve significantly improved our training program and continuously hit our enablement targets.”

Implementing Docebo enabled Acronis to triple the number of partner and customer training certifications delivered. In addition, implementing new hire and ongoing training via Docebo supported strong year-over-year sales growth and substantial increases in both customer and employee satisfaction ratings.

Apptio (Sales Enablement)



Best Employee Training Program & Best Use of Blended Learning



Apptio trains new and existing sales employees across the world. In implementing Docebo, the sales enablement team chose to move away from “sales camps” that took sales reps out of the field without measurably impacting their performance, and instead integrated more interactive practice activities, peer learning opportunities, and meaningful evaluation through their Docebo platform.

Cineplex



Charles Jennings Award for Excellence in 70:20:10



Cineplex sought to create a consistent onboarding training experience for their frontline staff in order to ensure exceptional guest experiences. They implemented a robust orientation training program that followed the 70:20:10 model, featuring specific on-the-job training experiences, meaningful debrief conversations, eLearning modules, classroom training, and knowledge check-ins. Feedback and preliminary results illustrate high levels of knowledge retention and understanding that are expected to be reflected in the upcoming report from the Guest Service department.

Swisscom



Learning Innovation Champion of the Year



Swisscom’s Learning & Development department does not produce any training content nor have any trainers. Instead, they have empowered their 5,500 employees to design, create, and deliver training materials themselves. Learning & Development then creates curated blending learning paths within their Docebo platform for key roles, by combining internally produced training content with external training content.

“Learning experiences are engineered to deliver great user experiences to drive engagement via the Docebo platform” explains Patrick Veenhoff, Head of ENT Academy at Swisscom. Their ultimate goals are to enable the transformation to a learning organisation, develop continuing learning behavior among their employees, and measurably contribute to achieving strategic business targets.

