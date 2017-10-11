Finding New Ways to Use Patient Reported Outcomes Part of ISOQOL Annual Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Symposium on Users’ Guide for integrating PROs in Electronic Health Records

Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) are becoming a highly-utilized tool in healthcare and medical research. Doctors and healthcare organizations are using patient-reported data to both inform and improve treatment plans and standards of care.

“The patient voice has become as important as things like laboratory testing,” says Dr. Claire Snyder of Johns Hopkins University. “Thanks to advances in technology, patient input is able to be gathered and used better than ever before.”

As use of PROs grows, there is an increased demand for integrating these data into Electronic Health Records (EHRs).

That is why Snyder, along with Dr. Albert Wu of Johns Hopkins University, is leading a program on the “Users’ Guide for Integrating Patient-Reported Outcomes in Electronic Health Records: Design and Implementation Considerations” at the International Society for Quality of Life Research (ISOQOL) Annual Conference, October 18-21, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Snyder says these tools allow healthcare providers opportunities to improve the quality of care across a spectrum of settings, from primary care to managing chronic conditions to end-of life care.

“No one knows better about what’s going on with the patient than the patient,” Snyder says, “and when you can combine that with your clinical knowledge you’re in a better position to work with patients, manage their care, and improve outcomes.”

The Users’ Guide symposium will look at many issues involved in integrating PROs in EHRs, including governance, gathering and reporting results, and possible ethical and legal considerations.

The Users’ Guide to Integrating Patient-Reported Outcomes in Electronic Health Records was developed by Johns Hopkins University through a contract from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) under contract number JHU 10.01.14 TO 2 08.01.15.

